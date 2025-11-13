Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats, following the release of emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, suggesting the US President spent time with one of the victims.

On Truth Social, Trump called the disclosures a 'Democrat Hoax', aimed at distracting from legislative failures and economic mismanagement. He also urged Republicans to avoid discussing Epstein and focus instead on what he called 'fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats'.

The recent disclosure of the explosive emails has prompted the public to urge Congress to push for the release of additional Epstein files.

Trump Responds to Leaked Emails Linking Him to Epstein

The US President framed the release of the emails as a distraction orchestrated by Democrats. He argued that the focus should remain on the economic fallout from government shutdowns and stalled legislation.

'Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap', he wrote, urging party members to resist pressure to release more Epstein files.

The White House and Republican leaders appear keen to control the narrative, portraying the emails as 'irrelevant' to Trump's current political work while calling Democrats 'politically opportunistic.

Democrats Push Epstein Emails Into Spotlight

According to Deadline, the three explosive emails came from the Oversight Committee, who have multiple Democratic seats.

One claimed that 'Trump knew about the girls' and that one of Epstein's victims 'spent hours at my house with him'. Another message was sent to journalist Michael Wolff in 2019, stating that Trump allegedly requested the disgraced financier to resign, while implying knowledge of his activities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president, insisting that the emails 'prove absolutely nothing'. She also reiterated that Trump had expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club due to his criminal behaviour.

Leavitt emphasised that the Department of Justice has already released tens of thousands of related documents, framing the Democrats' push for additional Epstein files as a 'manufactured hoax'.

Trump echoed this line in his social media post, warning Republicans not to engage in any 'deflections' regarding Epstein, and insisting they focus on legislative priorities instead.

Pressure on Republicans Intensifies

The leaked emails coincided with House Speaker Mike Johnson swearing in Democrat Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, who provided the 218th signature for a discharge petition to force a House vote on releasing additional Epstein-related files.

As reported by TIME, a small number of Republicans, including Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace, have signed the petition, raising the possibility of bipartisan support.

White House officials reportedly met with Boebert in the Situation Room to address her concerns. But Leavitt defended the meeting as a sign of transparency but declined to disclose any details, noting that discussions in the Situation Room are typically reserved for sensitive matters.

Virginia Giuffre, the alleged victim referenced in the emails, previously stated in a deposition that she never witnessed Trump participating in criminal acts. Nonetheless, the leaked emails have drawn attention yet again to Trump's social and legal association with Espstein.

However, Democrats argue that transparency demands a full release of Epstein-related files to ensure public accountability.