Vice President JD Vance is reportedly considering running for the presidency in 2028, though he emphasised his current priority remains helping the Republican party secure victories in next year's midterm elections.

The 41-year-old former senator from Ohio said he would hold a conversation with President Donald Trump about a potential campaign once the midterms are concluded. Vance noted that the midterms would determine whether Democrats could reverse policy achievements, 'I don't want the Democrats to screw that up'.

Trump Bars Third Term, Endorses Potential Successors

With President Trump constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, speculation has intensified around potential Republican successors.

According to the NY Post, Vance acknowledged that figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be future rivals or colleagues, but emphasised a cooperative approach. 'If either one of us end up running, it's a long, long ways in the future, and neither of us is entitled to it,' he said.

Vance described Rubio as his 'best friend in the administration' with shared faith, family ties, and collaborative work in the White House.

Trump himself has hinted that Vance and Rubio could form an 'unstoppable' Republican ticket, showing support for the vice president while keeping other options open.

For Vance, however, any formal discussions about the 2028 race would take place once Republican performance in midterms is secured, choosing short-term responsibilities over long-term ambitions.

'We're going to win the midterms, we're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it'.

Polls Show Vance as Republican Front-Runner

Recent polling suggests Vance is already the top contender for the GOP nomination.

A nationwide survey shows he would secure 34% support among Republican primary voters if the race were held today. Following him are Donald Trump Jr. at 22%, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 12%, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 8%.

Rubio only trails at 7%, while former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy each draw 5%.

Political analysts interpret these numbers as evidence that Vance's combination of Trump-aligned credentials and personal appeal could make him the party's standard-bearer in 2028.

His Ohio background, Senate experience, and early engagement in the administration provide him with credibility and a base of support within key Republican constituencies.

Is Vance Trump's Favorite for the 2028 Presidential Race?

Similar to polls, Trump has repeatedly hinted that Vance could be his preferred heir for 2028, calling him 'most likely' to lead the MAGA movement.

Sources note that Trump values Vance's ability to appeal to both the party's populist base and business-oriented conservatives, making him a strategic choice. With his presence in late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in campus rallies, he could also make himself visible in young voters and people with similar faith optics as the Kirks. Speculations even suggest that he and Erika Kirk could secure a 2028 election duo.

But more importantly, Trump's subtle endorsement, even if unofficial, positions Vance as the frontrunner ahead of Trump Jr., who is just second next to him.