Even though he hasn't attended classes for the past six weeks while dealing with a murder accusation related to the deadly stabbing of Austin Metcalf, suspected teenage killer Karmelo Anthony is still set to graduate from his Texas high school.

Diploma Amidst Detention

WFAA news reported that Anthony's mother and father, along with a strong advocacy group backing the accused murderer, were key in talks to ensure the teenager would get his diploma from Centennial High School in Frisco while confined to his home.

The Next Generation Action Network, the debated organisation that has been supporting Anthony through his legal challenges, made public the teenager's academic accomplishments after his parents met with administrators in the Frisco Independent School District.

'We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,' the group's President Dominique Alexander told the outlet.

Today, Karmelo Anthony turns 18.



But this isn’t just a celebration of another year — it’s a moment of reflection on the injustice, double standards, and pain this young Black man has endured far too early in life.



Karmelo should be celebrating the final stretch of his senior… pic.twitter.com/JayRoYgjKb — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) May 11, 2025

'NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family's legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right,' he added.

No Stage, But A Degree

The school district stated that Anthony's academic credits and prior accomplishments would be acknowledged; however, because of the murder accusation he faces, he will not be permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony on 22 May.

'No student who commits a serious criminal offence (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony,' Superintendent Dr Mike Waldrip wrote in an email to the Centennial High School community, according to WFAA.

'Additionally, anyone who trespasses on Frisco ISD property or at a District event will be subject to immediate removal and possible arrest by law enforcement,' Waldrip added. Anthony's graduation had been uncertain since his fatal encounter with Metcalf during a high school track and field competition on 2 April in Frisco, Texas.

The Encounter That Led To Charges

He is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Metcalf in the heart at Kuykendall Stadium following a short argument between the two teenagers. Anthony, a senior at Centennial High, was reportedly sitting under Memorial High School's tent when Metcalf approached the unexpected guest.

Anthony warned the younger student not to touch him before reaching into his backpack, taking out a knife, and plunging it into Metcalf's chest. Law enforcement apprehended Anthony, who later admitted to the stabbing but asserted it was an act of self-protection.

After the knife pierced his heart, Metcalf passed away in the arms of his twin brother. His brother, Hunter Metcalf, told WFAA that the confrontation unfolded in under half a minute, and neither he nor his brother had known Anthony before the incident.

Bond Reduction And Avoiding The Death Penalty

Facing a first-degree murder charge, Anthony was initially held on a £0.75 million ($1 million) bond. This amount was later lowered to £187979.11 ($250,000), leading to his release on bond to home confinement. Following his release from jail, Anthony's family relocated him to a £676724.80 ($900,000) residence within a secure, gated neighbourhood.

Even though Anthony celebrated his 18th birthday on 11 May, he will not be subject to capital punishment if found guilty, as he was 17 years old at the time the alleged killing took place.

'The Supreme Court has said not only can you not seek the death penalty against someone who committed a crime when they're 17, you can't even get them life without parole. That would not be something we could do even if we wanted to,' Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told WFAA.