South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun's agency has come forward to strongly deny fresh allegations involving an alleged audio clip of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, calling the evidence a malicious fabrication generated using artificial intelligence.

The clip was shared during a press conference hosted by Kim Sae Ron's family and HoverLab, a controversial YouTube channel, and allegedly features the actress speaking about an intimate relationship with the Queen of Tears star beginning when she was just 13 years old, hence a minor.

During an anticipated and controversial press conference on March 31, Kim Soo Hyun publicly denied all allegations regarding his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who passed away on February 16 by suicide.

Soo Hyun, visibly crying during the press interactions, which was heavily labelled as 'fake breakdown' confirmed that he had romantic relations with the actress, but not when she was a minor. He also expressed deep frustration over the ongoing claims and said the rumours had caused both emotional strain and professional damage.

Agency Denies Authenticity of Audio Recording

In an official statement issued shortly after the press event on May 7, Gold Medalist, the agency representing Kim Soo Hyun, rejected the legitimacy of the shared audio. The statement, released via the agency's legal representatives, LKB & Partners, said that the clip was 'entirely fabricated' and likely created using AI voice-cloning technologies.

According to the agency, the same audio file had previously been offered to them by an anonymous individual seeking financial compensation. The individual, whom the agency describes as a 'fraudster,' allegedly claimed to have recordings of Kim Sae Ron speaking favourably about Kim Soo Hyun.

After the Gold Medalist refused to pay, the individual is said to have teamed up with HoverLab to publicly release the manipulated clip instead. 'This person had no actual connection to Kim Sae Ron and could not have obtained such a recording,' the agency stated. 'We are in the process of conducting a technical analysis of the audio and will make our findings public.'

What Did the Alleged Audio Say?

In the alleged recording, a voice very similar to Kim Sae Ron claims that she and Kim Soo Hyun started dating when she was in middle school and eventually broke up when she reached college. The audio says, 'It might sound crazy, but we started dating when I was in middle school... I think it was during the winter break of 8th grade when we first 'slept together'. Looking back now, maybe I should say I was taken advantage of.'

Furthermore, the speaker in the audio also alleged that South Korean journalist Lee Jin-ho had spread false information about her (Kim Sae Ron) and tried to hinder her comeback.

Disputed 'Attack Photo' Adds to Drama

During the press conference conducted by Kim Sae Ron's family, they also presented what HoverLab described as an 'attack photo,' allegedly showing the audio provider injured after an altercation linked to the agency or its legal counsel. Gold Medalist, however, quickly dismissed the claim, stating that the image was a stock photo readily available online.

'It is an irresponsible and unfounded claim,' the agency said. 'Such misinformation cannot be tolerated.'

Gold Medalist Vows Legal Action

Frustrated by what it calls a campaign of defamation, Gold Medalist said it would take immediate legal action against HoverLab for violations including stalking, defamation, and the use of manipulated digital content to smear the actor's reputation. According to the agency, the press conference was not only an attack on Kim Soo Hyun but also part of a larger pattern of cyber abuse.

'HoverLab's actions represent a disturbing new form of digital crime,' the agency stated. 'We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice through every legal avenue available.'