The UK's water industry has arrived at a critical fork. With widespread concerns about the quality of the country's water systems—the discovery that there's been a 105% increase in raw sewage discharge, more than 3.5 million hours of drained pollution into rivers and seas, and outrage over a lack of regulation in water companies—trust in water suppliers has eroded significantly.

The problem is multifaceted: rising water bills, a lack of transparency around pollution incidents, and regulatory bodies and companies that have reacted slowly to environmental standards. For the think tank and independent charity Sustainability First, much of the industry's glaring issues result from a lack of nature-based solutions and collaboration between water's stakeholders.

Recent events, like a new report showing a 60% increase in waterborne illnesses since 2010, putting thousands in hospitals from contact with river water, highlight the dire state of the UK's water systems. Unfortunately, the water industry's response has been less than adequate.

Major water companies have evaded their environmental responsibilities, and with the added national scandal of their failing to report raw sewage incidents, there has been little public accountability until now. However, Sustainability First believes the real issue lies not in the suppliers but in the regulatory bodies and agencies overseeing them.

The many infractions levied by water suppliers denote that sector regulators, like Ofwat, Defra, and the Environment Agency, have not been equipped to enforce the standards they set, allowing water companies to continue polluting the country's waterways.

Sustainability First, an independent think tank that promotes sustainable practices in the water and energy industries, advocates for evidence- and nature-based solutions to sustainable practices in the water sector. Its Executive Director, David Murray, says, 'Across the political spectrum, citizens are demanding change. It's a question of what needs to change and how.'

Sustainability First

Rather than relying on resource-intensive and concrete-heavy approaches to reviving water and river quality, Sustainability First emphasises the need to incorporate nature-based water treatment solutions. Solutions like restoring flood meadows and wetlands and sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS) like permeable pavements and swales are efficient, effective, and a better use of available land.

These approaches, which mimic natural drainage processes, are inexpensive and offer long-term environmental benefits, reviving landscapes, improving water filtration, and reducing flood risks and carbon emissions.

However, when water companies like Southern Water propose nature-based solutions—constructed wetlands to alleviate flooding, improve water quality, and reduce insurance costs—regulators block them despite their economic and environmental sustainability compared to traditional concrete sewage treatment plants.

This may be because, as Sustainability First claims, regulatory bodies are far too risk-averse and rigid with their regulatory frameworks. For instance, water companies are often prevented from proposing new ideas during price review cycles. This rigidity stifles innovation and delays progress.

David Murray argues, 'Public funds are already reserved for cleaning up the industry; it's more of a cultural shift that needs to happen. Regulators need to have greater flexibility and be more open to non-traditional methods to managing water.' If water companies have viable, cost-effective proposals to protect the environment and their stakeholder communities, they should be allowed to implement them without unnecessary rejections.

Moreover, Sustainability First understands that affected communities must be actively involved in the decision-making processes of water management. Consumers cannot choose their water suppliers, so the companies that manage their water must be accountable to the people they serve.

This means a governance model that includes local communities, environmental organisations, and authorities. Through a more transparent and collaborative relationship between stakeholders, regulators and water companies can ensure that their actions respond to consumers' needs.

The Labour Government has commissioned a wholesale review of the water industry in the UK. The Cunliffe Review aims to address the key challenges of environmental sustainability, regulatory reform, financial resilience, and collaborative engagement to create a more robust and sustainable water management framework.

Travelling across the channel, there are valuable lessons to be learned from other countries that have successfully embraced nature-based solutions. For instance, the Sand Motor is an artificial hook-shaped peninsula in the Netherlands that provides long-term coastal protection and supports biodiversity in the area.

The new EU-funded LIFE HELVEX project aims to successfully replenish up to 930,000 m³ of water in the Kalmthout Heath, a nature reserve in Belgium. With more countries to follow, the UK has plenty of precedent to rely on for the nature-based success of their water management systems.

David Murray concludes, 'The UK has long been seen as a leader in water management, but if we want to reclaim this title, we must evolve.' By empowering communities, encouraging flexibility and responsiveness in regulation, and embracing nature-based solutions, the UK's water system can be rebuilt into a blueprint for sustainability and environmental resilience.

Sustainability First invites policymakers, industry leaders, and communities to partner to create a comprehensive land use plan across industries and needs.