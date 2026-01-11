When you're dating one of Hollywood's hottest stars, unsolicited attention from strangers comes with the territory. But for music mogul Scooter Braun, the constant barrage of messages flooding Sydney Sweeney's inbox has allegedly pushed his patience to the breaking point.

Professional athletes are reportedly trying to connect with the Euphoria actress, and while she is said to be blocking them without hesitation, her 44-year-old boyfriend is not pleased. Insiders claim Braun feels the messages are 'incredibly disrespectful,' even though the 28-year-old actress allegedly ignores and blocks the senders.

According to The Sun, the relentless nature of these DMs has reportedly left Braun questioning boundaries and respect. Despite Sweeney's swift approach to dismissing the unwanted advances, the relentless nature of these messages has reportedly left Braun questioning boundaries and respect. Even though the Euphoria star is reportedly taking the high road by simply blocking the senders, the sheer volume of men trying their luck is still acting as a major sore spot in their romance.

ALLEGEDLY Scooter Braun is frustrated with a lot of athletes because Sydney Sweeney's DM's are flooded by them





'Trouble in Paradise'

There is apparently more trouble in paradise for the pair, as insiders noted several other issues. Sources claimed that Braun was left 'furious and disrespected' last November 2025 after Sweeney met with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in Los Angeles.

Both stars bring their own relationship histories and established lifestyles into their romance, which sources suggest may be contributing to the current friction.

Davino and Sweeney called it quits in March 2025 after nearly seven years of dating. Braun was also previously married to mining heiress Yael Cohen, 38, for seven years.

The insider added that 'old school' Braun has also taken issue with Sweeney's need for me-time. 'Sydney has always been fiercely independent', the source explained. 'She values time alone — whether that's travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he's still adjusting to that'.

How the Relationship Began

Shortly after her split, Sweeney and Braun were first linked after they met at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Venice in June 2025. According to an industry source, the actress pursued Braun in Venice. Though he initially worried about their 16-year age gap, the couple soon hit it off.

In October, a source close to the two exclusively told Page Six that Braun's relationship with the much-younger Euphoria star is the real deal. 'He really, really likes her', the insider said, adding that they've 'never' heard Braun sound like he likes someone like this. 'I can tell you that it's very real and he's very happy', another source, who knows Braun, said.

Public Dates Confirm The Couple Are Official

After striking up their romance, the two stars have since been spotted on several public dates.

The two reportedly spent Labour Day weekend together in scenic Lake Tahoe, and in October, the lovebirds held hands whilst on a double date with Sweeney's parents at a Los Angeles Halloween event. In November, they were photographed packing on the PDA with a steamy makeout session in New York City's Central Park.

#SydneySweeney shows off her toned bikini body while jet skiing with Scooter Braun in the Florida Keys 23.11.2025

The couple's willingness to be seen together publicly suggests they're not shying away from the spotlight, despite the age gap and the challenges that come with their high-profile status.