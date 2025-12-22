Tom Brady subtly responded to supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's new husband with a concerning song. In his Instagram story, wearing an outfit featuring the words 'Forever Young', the seven-time Super Bowl winner added music by Logic titled 1-800-273-8255.

The song, released in 2017, addresses mental health and suicide prevention. The number in the title was the former National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, now shortened to 988.

Has Tom Brady Moved On?

Three years after the divorce, Brady appears to have partially moved on. He is rumoured to be dating Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's ex-partner and mother of his children, though the couple have not been seen in public together often. Sources say the relationship has been 'on-and-off' and neither has made it official on Instagram.

However, meeting in 2006 through a blind date, marrying, and raising three children is not something the former Buccaneers player can simply move past. The two divorced in 2022, with Brady confirming on his Instagram story that they had 'arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together'. He added that separating from the supermodel was 'painful and difficult' but that he 'wishes only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives'.

Bündchen expressed similar sentiments, adding that they would co-parent their children with the 'love, care and attention they greatly deserve'.

There was speculation that the divorce stemmed from Brady's continued NFL career, although this was not confirmed. On her Instagram story, Bündchen addressed the rumours by saying they had grown apart, while noting that she felt 'blessed' for the time they had together.

While Bündchen largely remained silent in the press, Brady spoke openly. Shortly after the divorce, on a Sirius XM show, he described the split as a 'very amicable situation' but admitted that seeing it unfold publicly was difficult. Since then, he has publicly and privately shown affection for his and Bündchen's three children. Bündchen has occasionally left comments and emojis on his posts.

For a period, Brady avoided discussing the divorce, saying, 'A lot of them are very personal that I really don't care to share, I really don't'. When he announced his retirement in 2023, he posted a tribute on Instagram with family photos, including shots of Bündchen, who responded, 'Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life'. Brady has also posted about Bündchen on Mother's Day, with sources saying he is focusing heavily on their children.

Gisele Bündchen's New Life After Brady

Like Brady, Bündchen kept her life largely out of the spotlight following the divorce, though paparazzi were able to confirm several details. The public learned she was dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente with the release of her Harper's Bazaar February 2023 cover.

Paparazzi captured the couple in 2024, when they were spotted in Florida. In November of that year, the Brazilian supermodel revealed her baby bump, confirming rumours that she was pregnant. She gave birth earlier this year, in February, and has since been seen publicly with Valente. The couple were even spotted displaying affection on a yacht in 2025.

Fast forward to early December, and Bündchen is now married to Valente. The couple reportedly wed in a private ceremony, and it is unclear whether Brady learned of it at the same time as the public. Unlike Bündchen, it appears the former NFL player is not looking to settle down soon.