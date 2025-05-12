With a history built on years of experience in the solar industry, Nationwide Renewables, led by subject matter expert Haitem Bulgasim, offers UK homeowners unparalleled expertise and tailored solutions for a seamless transition to clean, affordable energy. The company's unique approach to providing tailored solar solutions for individual homes has made the team a leading provider in UK residential areas and an innovator in the sector of localised solar energy.

The Roots of Nationwide Renewables

Haitem has been working within the solar energy sector since 2012. In 2016, he co-founded and became the Managing Director of Nationwide Renewables. Since then, he has led the company to become a trusted provider of tailored solar energy solutions and energy-saving technologies for homeowners across the UK. Together, the team at Nationwide Renewables brings years of collective experience to every project, ensuring homeowners benefit from their in-depth understanding of the industry.

Since its founding in 2016, Nationwide Renewables has strongly partnered with Q.Cells, a leading provider of high-quality German-engineered solar panels. The company's approach has never been about simply covering roofs with panels—installing quality and doing more with less.

Driven by a passion for sustainable living and a belief that renewable energy should be accessible to everyone, the inspiration behind founding Nationwide Renewables was to build upon these core beliefs and principles. The team longed to create a company that provides high-quality solar solutions and educates and empowers homeowners to take control of their energy future. Built on a foundation of expertise, Nationwide Renewables distinguishes itself by offering tailored solutions, recognising that every home is unique.

Haitem says, 'We take a holistic approach, ensuring our customers not only generate their renewable energy but also understand how to maximise its use and benefit from available government incentives.'

Challenges

However, attempting to innovate within the sector has not always been easy. Over the years, a key challenge has been navigating the evolving landscape of renewable energy technology and policy. In addition to the struggle to find ways to work within constantly evolving legislation and regulations, the team has also found it occasionally challenging to get residents to listen to them. Building trust with homeowners, who might be wary of new technologies or complex processes, is a crucial but difficult challenge.

Nationwide Renewables is committed to decentralising energy, ensuring that power remains in the hands of homeowners rather than corporations or government entities. Their mission is to empower individuals to control their energy future.

Fortunately, the team has proven to overcome these obstacles by consistently staying at the forefront of industry advancements, providing transparent and reliable information, and cultivating a working environment of highly skilled experts.

Achievements: Leading Solar Panel Installer in the UK

Nationwide Renewables is now a leading name in residential solar energy in the UK, recognised for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Haitem has been featured on numerous prominent platforms to share his expertise and the company's research findings. He has appeared on Modern Mindset, Share Radio, and the Talking Money Network.

These public appearances have been received exceedingly well and have helped to solidify Nationwide Renewables' position as subject matter experts. Furthermore, the company has received numerous awards and accreditations, reflecting the team's dedication to excellence.

The company's success is built on the dedication and expertise of the Nationwide Renewables team, who work tirelessly to stay ahead of industry changes and provide transparent, informed guidance to consumers.

Testimonial

Haitem says, 'I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of solar energy on homeowners' lives, from significant savings on energy bills to a greater sense of energy independence. At Nationwide Renewables, we recently helped owners overcome complex planning restrictions to install a bespoke solar system, allowing them to finally access the benefits of renewable energy—a testament to our long-standing expertise and innovative approach.'

Delivering Residential Solar Solutions in the UK

In a recent comprehensive survey, the UK public strongly supported solar energy. As such, moving forward, the team at Nationwide Renewables feels more inspired and dedicated to furthering their work than ever before.

Nationwide Renewables ensures that the homes and businesses they install for are optimised to use energy efficiently. Their products also integrate seamlessly with Octopus's innovative tariffs, allowing customers to earn maximum cashback per kilowatt generated.

Their aspirations further include driving greater adoption of solar technology across the country, contributing significantly to the UK's sustainability goals, and ensuring that every homeowner can benefit from clean, affordable energy.

Their aspirations further include driving greater adoption of solar technology across the country, contributing significantly to the UK's sustainability goals, and ensuring that every homeowner can benefit from clean, affordable energy.