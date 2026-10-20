Taylor Swift fans are facing backlash online after a dispute involving a drag performer escalated into alleged threats to contact police and US immigration authorities. Screenshots of the controversy have spread across social media.

The incident centres on Sherry Poppins, a New York-based drag performer who appears to have drawn the ire of some Swifties after refusing to perform a Taylor Swift song. The disagreement quickly turned into a wider online argument, with one social media user allegedly encouraging people to contact law enforcement during the performer's shows.

A post shared in the Reddit community r/Fauxmoi brought renewed attention to the dispute, prompting criticism from users who viewed the alleged threats as a disproportionate response to a song request being rejected.

Drag Performer Sparks Swiftie Backlash

The controversy began after Sherry Poppins reportedly declined to perform a Taylor Swift song during a show. A clip shared in the online discussion features the phrase 'THIS IS NOT A SAFE SPACE FOR SWIFTIES', apparently referring sarcastically to fans upset about the decision. The wording quickly became part of the online debate, with some viewers treating the moment as a humorous response to demanding fan behaviour, while others criticised the reaction from Swift's supporters.

Screenshots subsequently circulated showing Sherry Poppins responding to the backlash on X. In the post, the performer joked about being targeted in the comments and questioned whether the controversy meant their career had been cancelled.

'Have the swiftness ended my career?' Sherry Poppins wrote, adding that the situation had made their night. The response suggested the performer was treating the online uproar with humour rather than backing down over the disputed song request.

Alleged Threats To Call Police and ICE

The most serious allegations emerged in a screenshot showing a social media user encouraging others to contact the police, dial 911 and call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, during the performer's shows. The post also referenced an upcoming performance at Albatross, an LGBTQ+ bar in Astoria, Queens, New York.

The suggestion that authorities should be contacted over a disagreement about a Taylor Swift song prompted criticism from people discussing the screenshots. Critics argued that threatening to involve law enforcement over a performance decision was an extreme response to what appeared to be a relatively minor dispute.

However, the screenshots do not establish whether anyone actually contacted the authorities or whether the person making the comments followed through on the threats. They also do not independently verify the identity of the account holder behind the alleged messages.

Gay Clubs Dragged Into the Online Dispute

The controversy has also raised concerns about the potential impact on LGBTQ+ venues, particularly if online arguments encourage people to target clubs hosting drag performances.

Albatross describes itself as an LGBTQ+ bar in Astoria that hosts drag shows and other entertainment. Its official events information lists regular performances and community-focused activities, making it part of the local queer nightlife scene.

The Reddit post framed the situation as Swifties targeting gay clubs because a drag performer would not play a song by their favourite artist. While the screenshots show an alleged threat referencing a specific venue, they do not establish that Swifties as a whole are organising against LGBTQ+ businesses.

The distinction is important: the actions of individual social media users should not automatically be attributed to an entire fan community.

Swifties Face Criticism Over Fandom Behaviour

The incident has reignited debate about the more aggressive side of online fandom, where disagreements involving celebrities can quickly turn into personal attacks. Taylor Swift has a massive global following, and many fans express their support through music, concerts and online communities. But critics argue that intense loyalty can become harmful when supporters treat every perceived slight against the singer as a personal offence.

In this case, the reported dispute involved a drag performer declining to play a song. The alleged threats to contact police and ICE have shifted attention away from the original disagreement and towards questions about harassment, online accountability and the treatment of queer spaces.

For now, the full circumstances remain unclear, and the allegations should be treated cautiously. Nevertheless, the screenshots have fuelled a wider discussion about whether some fans are taking their devotion to their favourite artist too far.