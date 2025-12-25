While most global superstars are accustomed to receiving diamonds and high-end luxury items during the festive season, Taylor Swift's holiday preferences appear remarkably grounded. The billionaire pop icon, who could afford any extravagance on the planet, reportedly found her greatest joy this year in a simple kitchen appliance.

Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, recently shared the simple gift he gave to her, which became her 'favourite', and it was far from what most expected. Instead, it highlights a relationship built on domestic comfort rather than the flashy displays of wealth often associated with their careers.

Travis Kelce Gifted Taylor Swift a Practical Kitchen Appliance

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, recently shared the practical present he gave Swift, and she loved it so much because she needed it. The item was not jewellery, but a bread slicer.

'One of Tay's favorite gifts I got her was a bread slicer,' Kelce shared on Wednesday's episode of New Heights podcast, which he co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce. 'Because she's been throwing together so much of f*****g.'

Apparently, Travis is supportive of Swift's interest and even loves her kitchen ventures, saying, 'Gosh, I've got the best gut health there is. I love you, Tay.'

Travis's choice of present for Swift reflects their strong relationship and his close attention to her needs.

🗞 | Travis Kelce reveals what is his favorite gift to Taylor Swift:



“One of tay’s favorite gifts i got her was a bread slicer because she’s been throwing together so much of fucking sourdough…i love you Tay"pic.twitter.com/FW2nHA858o — Taylor Swift Charts (@TaylorSwiftChar) December 24, 2025

Multi-Million Pound Festive Donations

While Swift was already happy and satisfied with the practical present she received from Travis, the 'Wildest Dreams' singer went all-out when it came to giving presents this year. The Grammy winner has reportedly donated millions of pounds to multiple organisations, including food banks and music and health charities.

The Swifties were very proud of the singer's generosity, with one saying Swift was 'going on a charitable Christmas spree.' The X user wittingly compared the 'Don't Blame Me hitmaker to Mother Teresa, writing, '[Swift is] literally Mother Tayresa.'

MusiCares was among the charities that enjoyed Swift's 'generous donation.'

'It takes a village to bring the music fans love to life, and Taylor's donation helps ensure that all music professionals, across genres and professions, don't have to choose between a life in music and life-sustaining care,' the charity wrote.

Swift has consistently used her platform to provide immediate financial relief to those in crisis, especially during holidays. The pop superstar has a history of giving generously to individuals in dire need.

For instance, in December 2020, she donated £9,600 ($13,000) to two mothers who was nearly evicted from their homes amid the pandemic. Each mum received the same amount to help them pay their rent and bills after setting up GoFundMe campaigns for financial assistance.

'I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another,' Swift commented on Nikki Cornwell's post, NBC News reported.

Swift made the same move to Shelbie Selewski, who stopped working during the pandemic and had a daughter with a collapsed lung, a high-risk factor for COVID-19.

'I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor,' Swift wrote on her GoFundMe campaign page.

Taylor and Travis' Upcoming Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot in June 2026. The couple, who started dating in 2023, have been inseparable since they publicly announced their romance in August 2023, when Swift was seen watching Travis' game with his mother, Donna Kelce. The two women left the game together in his getaway car.

Travis shared in one episode of New Heights in July 2023 that he tried and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. The 'All Too Well' singer admitted to Time magazine that they started hanging out shortly after that episode. Since then, Swift has been a fixture at his high-profile NFL games, and Kelce has been around at her stadium performances.

According to reports, the celebrity couple will exchange their wedding vows at her Watch Hill estate in Rhode Island. Swift has reportedly tapped Sarah Burton to design her wedding dress that will pay tribute to the different 'Eras' of her life and give a nod to her present joy.