Blake Lively appears to be facing an increasingly lonely battle as she navigates the fallout from her ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Once surrounded by a loyal circle of A-list friends, the Gossip Girl actress is now notably receiving less public support from her high-profile connections.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December, accusing Baldoni of harassment and professional retaliation. Initially, a wave of celebrity allies rallied behind her, voicing their outrage and offering solidarity. However, following Baldoni's aggressive legal response—which included the publication of call logs, messages, and a counter-narrative undermining Lively's claims—many of her famous friends have fallen silent, according to NewsNation.

The Celebrities Who First Rallied Behind Blake Lively

In the early days of Lively's legal action, several prominent figures came to her defence. Jenny Slate, who co-starred in It Ends With Us, publicly supported her, telling Today: 'As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation.'

Brandon Sklenar, another actor in the film, posted a link to a New York Times article detailing Lively's claims, tagging her and urging followers to read it. Best-selling author Colleen Hoover, whose novel It Ends With Us was adapted into the film, also backed Lively, calling her 'honest, kind, supportive and patient.'

Meanwhile, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, and Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel joined forces to issue a statement of solidarity. 'As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,' they declared.

Silence After Baldoni Fights Back

However, the tide seems to have turned. Following Baldoni's legal counteroffensive—including the release of a website refuting Lively's allegations—many of her original supporters have gone silent.

Hoover, once a vocal advocate, has removed all Instagram posts referencing Lively and Baldoni. Sklenar and Slate have erased mentions of Lively from their profiles, while Schumer, Ferrera, and Tamblyn have not addressed the controversy further. Even director Paul Feig, who worked with Lively on A Simple Favor, has avoided mentioning her while promoting the film's sequel, due for release in March, per reports from Yahoo News.

Where Are Taylor Swift and Anna Kendrick?

One of the most glaring absences in Lively's corner is that of her longtime best friend, Taylor Swift. The pop superstar, who has previously been inseparable from Lively, has chosen to remain quiet despite being named in Baldoni's legal filings. According to FandomWire, Swift is said to be 'annoyed' that she was dragged into the scandal and has deliberately distanced herself.

Lively's A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick has also avoided any public discussion of the lawsuit, despite previously working closely with her. According to sources, Kendrick has opted to steer clear of any potential fallout from the case.

Industry Fallout for Lively

Lively is expected to make a single public appearance to promote A Simple Favor 2 at SXSW, but beyond that, her promotional schedule remains empty. Industry insiders suggest the controversy has made her a less desirable collaborator, with one source stating, 'No one wants to work with Blake Lively right now.'

Meanwhile, Baldoni has remained firm in his refusal to settle, reportedly determined to take the case to trial. A close friend of the actor told Yahoo News: 'Justin's career has been ruined. He was dropped from every project he had lined up the moment Blake accused him of harassment, and he's furious. He wants a jury trial, full exoneration, and compensation for the damage done.'

A Friendship Circle in Crisis?

Beyond Swift and Kendrick, several other big names have noticeably avoided coming to Lively's defence. Longtime friends Florence Welch, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and even fashion icon Anna Wintour have stayed quiet, raising further speculation about the extent of Lively's support network.

According to FandomWire, Gigi Hadid, another close friend of Lively's, has even unfollowed the actress on social media, further fuelling rumours of a growing divide among her A-list connections.

With Baldoni refusing to back down and a significant portion of her once-loyal friends remaining silent, Lively faces an uphill battle both legally and professionally. While her legal case continues to unfold, the question remains—will any of her celebrity allies break their silence, or has Hollywood truly turned its back on Blake Lively?