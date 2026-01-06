In a moment that's got the internet buzzing with laughter, rising teen star Owen Cooper cheekily tagged Hollywood A-lister Timothée Chalamet as the enigmatic rapper EsDeeKid in a photo from the glitzy Critics' Choice Awards, poking fun at one of the wildest celebrity rumours of late.

The Critics' Choice Awards, held on 4 January 2026 in Los Angeles, turned into a playground for the 16-year-old. Fresh from his Emmy-winning performance in Netflix's gripping drama Adolescence, Cooper took time to mingle with Hollywood's elite.

The Star-Studded Encounter

A viral clip from E! News captured the wholesome moment when Cooper approached Chalamet at his table. The pair shared a warm chat, with Chalamet playfully asking if Cooper was 'Scouse', a nod to the Liverpool roots tied to the EsDeeKid persona.

Cooper, hailing from Warrington near Liverpool, grinned as they posed for photos, his arm slung around the Dune star's shoulder while flashing a peace sign. The images, shared on Cooper's Instagram story, quickly spread across social media, amassing thousands of likes and shares within hours.

owen turning the critics choice awards into a meet & greet and tagging timothée as esdeekid 😭 pic.twitter.com/uQ6LcjK84M — timothée chalamet's impregnator (@indiehamlet) January 5, 2026

The Playful Tag That Broke the Internet

What elevated the snap from cute to comedic gold was Cooper's sly tag. Instead of marking Chalamet with his real handle, the teen labelled him '@esdeekid' right over his face in the photo.

Fans erupted in delight, with one X user quipping that Cooper had turned the awards into a 'meet and greet', taking photos with other famous actors. The tag referenced the persistent online joke that Chalamet secretly moonlights as the masked UK rapper.

Cooper's post was among a carousel of awards night highlights, included the duo's shot amid other celebrity selfies, but it was this dig that stole the show.

Unravelling the EsDeeKid Mystery

The EsDeeKid saga kicked off in early 2025 when fans spotted eerie similarities between the anonymous Liverpool rapper and Chalamet, particularly their hazel eyes and brows visible under the mask. EsDeeKid, known for raw tracks like 4 Raws, built a cult following with his Scouse accent and gritty lyrics.

Conspiracy theories exploded on TikTok and Reddit, suggesting Chalamet, a known hip-hop enthusiast, was behind the alias as a covert project or film promo. Chalamet fuelled the fire with coy responses in interviews, once teasing 'all will be revealed' before dropping a remix of 4 Raws in December 2025.

The collab, where Chalamet rapped alongside EsDeeKid, was meant to debunk the myth but only amplified the fun, with both pulling down bandanas in a video that racked up millions of views.

Owen Cooper: The Teen Taking Hollywood by Storm

At just 16, Owen Cooper is no stranger to headlines. Born in Warrington, Cheshire, on 5 December 2009, he swapped dreams of professional football for acting after landing the lead in Adolescence, portraying a boy accused of murder.

The role earned him the youngest Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series in September 2025, sparking global debates on youth justice. He's since appeared in Film Club and Cry to Heaven and is set to play young Heathcliff opposite Jacob Elordi in an upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation.

As the dust settles, Cooper's playful jab has endeared him further to fans, blending Gen Z wit with old-school celebrity charm. Who knows what rumour he'll tackle next?