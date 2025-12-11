Timothée Chalamet has broken his silence on the bizarre and rapidly spreading rumours suggesting he leads a double life as the mysterious UK rapper known as EsDeeKid.

The conspiracy began on social media, where fans drew loose connections between Chalamet's surprise appearance at a London rap concert and the anonymous rapper's distinctive style and accent.

The theory has since turned into one of the most talked-about internet mysteries of the year, blurring the lines between playful speculation and pop culture obsession.

In a light-hearted yet deliberately open reply during a recent Heart Radio interview, Chalamet was asked whether he was secretly EsDeeKid. Rather than categorically denying the claim, he teased, 'I got no comment on that... all will be revealed in due time.'

His answer prompted laughter and further curiosity from fans, with no outright clarification on the matter. This response equal parts coy and humorous has only added fuel to the viral spread of the rumour, leaving many wondering if the actor is simply having fun with the mystery.

While there's no verified evidence that Chalamet and EsDeeKid are the same person, the conversation highlights how quickly celebrity culture, social media trends and fan theories can intertwine.

Ultimately, whether or not there is any substance to the EsDeeKid connection, Chalamet's playful response underscores a savvy understanding of modern internet culture acknowledging the buzz while keeping the mystery alive.