Owen Cooper has become the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The 15-year-old was recognised for his performance in the Netflix drama Adolescence.

His achievement has drawn international attention, highlighting both his rapid rise in television and the wider recognition of young performers at one of Hollywood's most prestigious ceremonies.

Early Life

Cooper was born in Warrington in December 2009. He grew up in a modest family, with his mother working as a carer and his father in IT, and has two brothers, according to the Daily Mail.

As a child he played football for Warrington Rylands under-15s, originally hoping to pursue a sporting career. His path changed when he began attending acting classes at The Drama Mob in Manchester, a school co-founded by Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien and Esther Morgan, the BBC reported. Through those lessons, Cooper discovered a passion for performance that ultimately led to professional auditions.

Breakthrough Role in Adolescence

Cooper was selected from more than 500 applicants for the role of Jamie Miller in Adolescence, a Netflix limited series released in March 2025. The psychological crime drama follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, with each of its four episodes filmed in a single continuous take.

The series quickly attracted critical and commercial attention, praised for its format, direction and performances. Much of that acclaim focused on Cooper, whose portrayal was described by reviewers as emotionally layered and unusually mature for his age.

Making Emmy History

On 14 September, Cooper received the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. This made him the youngest male actor to win an Emmy in any acting category, and the youngest ever nominee in that category.

He is not the youngest Emmy winner overall. That distinction remains with Roxana Zal, who secured the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1984 at the age of 14, according to Teen Vogue.

Congratulations to Adolescence's OWEN COOPER. pic.twitter.com/nU63DGPg1R — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2025

Upcoming Projects & Impact

Cooper has already been cast in upcoming projects. He will play a young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, due for release in 2026, and is set to appear in a new BBC Three series titled Film Club, according to IMDB.

His Emmy success is being viewed as more than a personal triumph. Critics suggest it signals a shift in how major awards bodies recognise emerging actors, with Cooper's performance showing that standout roles need not always come from established stars.

Looking Ahead

From local drama classes in Manchester to the Emmy stage, Cooper's rise has been swift. At just 15, he is entering the industry at a point where his work is already shaping conversations about youth, performance standards and recognition in television.

At 15, Cooper's career is only just beginning, yet his work is already shaping discussions about youth, performance and recognition in television. With major projects ahead, his next steps will be closely watched both in the UK and abroad.