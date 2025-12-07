A dispute on social media during the Thanksgiving holiday escalated into a premeditated murder, according to prosecutors in Santa Rosa County, Florida, where two teenage boys have been charged with killing a 14-year-old girl.

The burned remains of Danika Troy were discovered in a wooded area in Pace on 2 December, with investigators alleging the suspects, Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, carried out a planned execution with a stolen firearm.

Social Media Row Turned Deadly

The chain of events reportedly began when Troy blocked Blevins on social media after they fell out. She had also reportedly called Williams 'worthless and a gang-banger', which allegedly provoked him.

Arrest reports indicate that a witness came forward claiming Blevins had admitted he and Williams 'planned the murder of Danika'.

The witness stated that the original plan was to shoot her once. However, Williams kept firing, then both boys set fire to her body to cover their tracks.

Williams had stolen his mother's handgun for the act. Sheriff Johnson confirmed Williams used the stolen weapon to shoot Troy repeatedly in the wooded area where a passerby would later stumble upon her body. The sheriff described the scene in stark terms: 'You don't want to go out to see a burnt child with bullet holes, that is not something you sign up for'.

Mum Thought Daughter Had Run Away

Troy's mother reported her missing around 7 a.m. on 1 December, initially believing that her daughter had simply run away. Her electric scooter had vanished, too. 'Unbeknownst to the mother, Danika was murdered the previous night,' Johnson explained. The scooter turned up near the crime scene.

The three teenagers knew each other from school, though things had clearly soured between them over the holidays. Blevins sneaked back home at 11 p.m. the night of the murder, spinning a story to his mother about going out for a cigarette. She didn't smell smoke on him.

When detectives questioned Blevins, he admitted he and Troy 'had a falling out and he blocked her on social media'. Williams broke down crying to investigators, going on about the 'hurtful comments' Troy had made. Both were arrested shortly after.

Evidence Pointed Straight at Them

Johnson called it 'what Major Crimes calls a groundball' – the evidence pointed directly at the suspects from the start, leading to quick arrests. But investigators face a significant discrepancy. The motives the boys are giving don't match up with what forensics and other evidence show.

'They have been interviewed, but the motive that they're giving doesn't fit the forensics or any facts of the case, so we don't have a legit motive,' Johnson told reporters.

Both teens have had previous brushes with law enforcement, though Johnson declined to specify if they had been arrested before. Charging the parents isn't off the table either–officials are 'still looking into it'.

Prosecutors Want Them Tried as Adults

Williams and Blevins are being held in juvenile detention without bond, but prosecutors are pushing to try them as adults. 'Hopefully, they go to adult prison, which is where they need to go', Johnson said bluntly. 'You do an adult crime, you got to do the adult time'.

If they are convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in adult court, life imprisonment awaits. Florida law technically allows for the death penalty, though legal precedent largely bars its application to juveniles.

Johnson noted Santa Rosa County has seen 'more homicides this year than normal', but Troy's murder is the first 'juvenile on juvenile' killing since he became sheriff in 2016. The Santa Rosa County District School District issued a statement calling the loss 'tragic' and saying their hearts go out to the family facing 'an unimaginable loss'.

"It’s bad enough you kill a 14-year-old, you’re 14, you’re 16, shoot her multiple times. Then they set her on fire,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. https://t.co/nPgMdkfxke pic.twitter.com/RSRdmkLqxm — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 5, 2025

Gun Security and Social Media Concerns Mount

This case shines a harsh light on youth violence tied to social media rows. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that homicide is a leading cause of death for young people aged 10-24 in the United States, and firearm deaths amongst children and teens have climbed significantly in recent years.

Questions about gun security in homes with teenagers also loom large here – Williams allegedly grabbed his mother's handgun without her knowing. Stopping these tragedies means parents, schools, and communities need to work together: keeping tabs on social media behaviour, locking up firearms properly, and making sure young people get mental health support when they need it. Any teenager dealing with conflict, depression, or violent thoughts can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text 'HELLO' to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line – both offer immediate, confidential help.