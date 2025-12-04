A chilling display of judicial brutality unfolded in the southeastern province of Khost on Tuesday, as the Taliban made a 13-year-old teen shoot his family's killer, with an estimated 80,000 spectators watching in a sports stadium to witness the public execution.

The event underscores the Taliban's approach to justice on public displays of punishment to enforce Sharia Law.

However, the spectacle was condemned worldwide by humanitarian leaders, calling it 'inhumane and cruel.'

The man, identified as Mangal, was brought to the stadium by Taliban officials after being convicted of killing 13 members of his community, including women and children.

Sentenced Under Islamic Principle of Qisas

Mangal was sentenced under the Islamic principle of Qisas, 'an eye for an eye,' a policy practised under Afghanistan's judicial system, after his guilt was confirmed in three courts.

Officials stated that the execution was the conclusion of the judicial process, involving a three-tiered court system - the lower courts, appeals, and the Supreme Court - the final, culminating with the approval of Hibatullah Akhundzada.

According to the Supreme Court of Afghanistan via X (formerly Twitter), the family of the victims was offered an opportunity for forgiveness, however, the family rejected the reconciliation.

'The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation, but after they refused and insisted on Qisas, the order for the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas was issued,' they posted.

Two accomplices involved with the murder were also sentenced to death, but their executions have been postponed due to the absence of the heirs of the victims.

In a report by France24, the government has invited the public to attend the execution via official notices shared widely.

It was also stated that Mangal was one of the people who reportedly opened fire on a house in January 2025, killing many people, including three women.

Refused Option to Forgive

During execution day in the stadium, Taliban officials asked the 13-year-old relative, asking if he wished to forgive his family's murderer.

When he refused, he was handed a gun and instructed to carry out the execution, amidst 80,000 watchers.

According to the South China Morning Post, the teen fired three shots at Mangal, who was declared dead on the spot, while the crowd was shouting, 'Allahu Akbar,' as the event unfolded.

The Taliban banned cameras inside the stadium, however, a footage went viral showing the massive crowd outside the stadium to witness the grim spectacle.

The international community highly condemned the public execution.

Gross Violation of Human Rights

United Nations' special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennet posted on X, 'Public executions are inhumane, a cruel and unusual punishment, and contrary to international law. It should be halted.'

'Today's public execution of a man in a sports stadium in Khost, Afghanistan was reportedly carried out by a 13-year-old boy and seen by thousands, including young children. Such executions are a gross violation of human rights and dignity, and incompatible with Islamic law,' he added.

However, some locals see the executions as a sure way to avoid further killings in the future.

Mujib, a Khost resident, told various reporters that the public executions could 'prove to be positive' because 'no one will dare to kill anyone in the future.'

The incident serves as the 11th public execution carried out by the Taliban as they gained control of the government in 2021.