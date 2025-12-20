Taipei is known as one of the safest cities, with Taiwan itself ranking as one of the safest countries in the world. However, on the evening of 19 December 2025, the usually quiet metropolis was shattered by a horrendous act of public violence that left three people dead and nine others injured.

A terrifying scene unfolded in Taiwan's capital as a man armed with a long blade and smoke grenades launched an attack on packed public spaces. According to BBC News, the attack occurred at around 17:20 (09:20 GMT), at the height of the busy evening rush hour.

Attacker Caught on Camera

Disturbing clips of the attacker quickly spread on social media as many people captured the moment when the man in black clothing and a baseball cap started hurling smoke grenades and pulling a long blade in the middle of the road. The suspect was also recorded throwing smoke bombs in the subway and in busy areas, which sent people into panic.

In his trail, three people were confirmed to have died, while nine individuals were injured. City officials identified the suspect as 27-year-old Chang Wen, a Taiwanese national. Despite a rapid response from law enforcement, they were unable to take him into custody because Chang jumped from the roof of a department store, falling to his death.

At least three people have been killed in a knife attack in Taiwan’s capital Taipei.



The attacker, who had a criminal record according to Taiwanese authorities, also set off smoke grenades injuring at least five other people.



The suspect died in hospital after jumping from a… pic.twitter.com/jqp9IvwHyA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 19, 2025

The Timeline of Terror in the City

According to eyewitness accounts, the violence erupted at Taipei Main Station, a massive transit hub that serves hundreds of thousands of commuters every day. Witnesses said people were confused and shocked when Chang Wen lit smoke grenades within the station, then started throwing them recklessly into the crowds. Taking advantage of the thick, disorienting haze, the suspect moved toward the Zhongshan District, an area densely packed with popular department stores.

As he moved through the streets, the attacker, carrying a long knife, aimlessly started slashing people he met along the way. By the time law enforcement managed to coordinate a response and track his movements, Chang Wen had retreated into the Eslite Spectrum shopping centre.

He climbed up the building as officers pursued him, eventually reaching the sixth floor. As the police closed in to make an arrest, he jumped to his death, bringing a grim end to a violent spree that had terrorised the heart of the city for nearly an hour.

❗️⚠️🇹🇼 - A 27-year-old Taiwanese man identified by authorities as Chang carried out an attack in central Taipei. The incident began around 5 p.m. when he threw multiple smoke grenades near exits at Taipei Main Station, causing panic and initial injuries from smoke inhalation and… pic.twitter.com/3iy51kUFXE — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 19, 2025

The Suspect's Troubled Background Emerged in the Investigation

As investigations into Chang Wen's history continue, authorities discovered he had become increasingly detached from society. He lived in Taoyuan and in 2022, was discharged from service as an Air Force volunteer. He was labelled as a fugitive for draft evasion for failing to report for duty in 2024.

The police found a notebook filled with writings that provided clues Chang Wen planned the attack. They are further examining the documents to understand the motive that pushed the suspect to carry out such a devastating strike against innocent people.

'We will ‌investigate the suspect's background and associated relationships to understand his motives and ‍determine ‌if there are other connected factors,' Reuters quoted Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai as saying. 'It appears he deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public.'