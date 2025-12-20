Milana Vayntrub is one of America's most recognisable television personalities. As the face of AT&T's long-running ad campaigns, she became a household name playing 'Lily Adams,' the friendly and helpful store manager.

Her portrayal of the bubbly telecom employee has become such a permanent fixture of commercial breaks that it is almost impossible to watch a major show without seeing her signature charm on display. But the actress is now using her platform for a far more personal cause, raising over £374,000 ($500,000) for wildfire relief by selling 'flirty' photos of herself.

Milana's Secret Marvel Rivals Role That You Don't Know About

While she was once best known as a mainstay of national TV AT&T ad campaigns, Vayntrub has successfully transitioned into a new role. From being a corporate icon, she is now a superhero legend after stepping into the world of Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play, 6v6, third-person, team-based PVP hero shooter set in the Marvel Universe. She cemented her place in the gaming field by voicing Squirrel Girl (Doreen Green) in the said game title.

After moving away from her Lily Adams character in 2024, she was able to prove that she has much more talent to offer than selling data plans and fibre optics. Getting into the Marvel Rivals superhero role marks a major shift in her career, and it provided her a platform to put her comedic side on full display. With her new role, Vayntrub has successfully traded her corporate scripts for the world of voice acting, where she shone even more.

More Than Just a Voice

In the hero shooter game released in December 2024, Vayntrub delivered a high-energy performance as Squirrel Girl. This powerful character is known to comic book readers as a hero who has confronted one of the greatest villains of the Marvel world, Galactus.

Through this superhero role, Vayntrub showcased her versatility by showing fans she can effortlessly transition from a friendly face in retail commercials to a savage fighter in the fantastical battles of the Marvel Universe.

At any rate, Vayntrub's leap into Marvel Rivals is not just a simple voice-acting job - it is part of her years-long journey with the character she has been portraying in the Marvel Universe. She was cast as the lead in the 2017 live-action New Warriors and already filmed the pilot episode; however, it never aired.

This is why her performance in the video game serves as a sweet victory for her and her fans. By voicing Doreen Green a.k.a. Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals, Vayntrub was able to reclaim the character she lost in 2017.

Beyond the Screen: Raising £374,000 ($500,000) for Wildfire Relief

Vayntrub has been using her platform for a far more personal cause. For her philanthropic work, she organised a fundraising event to help the survivors of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

In her newly set up Only Philanthropy, she raised funds by selling exclusive risque photos featuring herself. In exchange for donations, she offered 'flirty' photos. This experimental fundraising was a huge success. As per People, within just four days, she was able to raise £126,000 ($170,000) for a single mother whose home was destroyed by the fire. Her campaign reached and surpassed the £374,000 ($500,000) mark by teaming up with My Tribe Rise and other local organisations.

'I had this full-on crazy idea for an experiment,' Vayntrub wrote on Instagram. 'After the L.A. fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash. So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous & team up to help the people affected.'