The long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck has finally been launched. It will have 500 miles (around 800 km) of range on a single charge and will cost $39,900 for the base model.

The electric pickup truck will come in three versions with 250, 300 and 500-mile ranges and will only be available in the market by 2021. The company has opened up the pre-orders for the vehicle. Tesla CEO Musk has marketed his pickup truck as more rugged than the ones in the market – the truck will be able to tolerate sledgehammers and even bullets.

However, in a comical twist, Musk went overboard and threw a metal ball through the armoured glass, breaking both the front windows. He stated that he will fix the issue too.

Here are the details about the three versions:

Single-motor rear-wheel drive with 250 miles of range on a single charge and a 7,500-pound towing capacity. It will reach a speed of 0-60 miles per hour in under 6.5 seconds and cost $39,900.

Dual-motor all-wheel drive with 300 miles of range on a single charge and a 10,000-pound towing capacity. It will reach a speed of 0-60 miles per hour in under 4.5 seconds and cost $49,900.

Triple-motor all-wheel drive with 500 miles of range and 14,000-pound towing capacity. It will reach a speed of 0-60 miles per hour in under 2.9 seconds and cost $69,900. This version will also see the light of day in 2022.

Related Stories EVs like Tesla may be supercharged in 10 minutes using new Lithium-ion battery design

The truck's stellar feature is that it has been made using 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. The payload will have a 3,500-pound capacity and 100 cubic feet of storage space. The length of the vault is 6.5 feet with a 4-inch suspension in left and right directions.

The truck will have a seating capacity for six people. The interior seems similar to Tesla's other cars, with a touchscreen in the middle serving as a console for everything.

With the Cybertruck, Musk is venturing into the most preferred vehicle category in the US, with high-profit margins, which can boost Tesla's overall growth.

If you are interested in pre-booking the truck, here's the link.

Along with the Cybertruck, Tesla also showed off an electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Not much is known about this vehicle, as it was only used to showcase the load-bearing capacity of the Cybertruck.