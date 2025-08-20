The wait for Google's Pixel 10 series is almost over. The tech giant is set to unveil its flagship phones at the annual Made by Google event tonight in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans across more than a dozen countries are expected to tune in, marking the most widely anticipated Pixel launch yet.

The event will showcase four expected models — the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold— all of which will feature Google's much-rumoured Tensor G5 chipset and expanded AI capabilities.

The Newest Pixel Lineup Is Officially Here

We gotta say, these devices are 10/10 😍 Celebrate 10 generations of Pixel at #MadeByGoogle



Which Pixel was your first or will it be the new #Pixel10? pic.twitter.com/EQePzbKAYG — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 20, 2025

These purported Pixel-branded handsets will reportedly utilise Google's custom Tensor G5 chipset to power their performance. As if that weren't enough, they will boast an impressive array of the latest AI features.

Meet Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Powered by our new Google Tensor G5 chip and our latest Gemini Nano model, they’re our most personalized, proactive and helpful Pixel phones ever. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/U1W0KhFWZ3 — Google (@Google) August 20, 2025

It is also worth noting that the Pixel 10 series is the highly anticipated successor to the Pixel 9 lineup. Ahead of its launch, key details about the Pixel phones' design, display, camera and pricing have surfaced online.

Mark Your Calendars: Here's When to Watch the Pixel 10 Launch Worldwide

The highly anticipated Made by Google event is taking place in Brooklyn, New York, on 20 August. The official livestream is set to begin at the following times:

US: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Canada (Eastern Time - Toronto/Montreal): 1 p.m. ET

Canada (Pacific Time - Vancouver): 10 a.m. PT

UK: 6 p.m. BST

France (Central European Summer Time - CEST): 7 p.m. CEST

Germany (Central European Summer Time - CEST): 7 p.m. CEST

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time - AEST): 3 a.m. AEST (21 August)

UAE: 9 p.m. GST

You can catch the livestream directly from the Google Store, on YouTube, and across Google's social media channels.

Last-Minute Leak Reveals Pixel 10 Pricing Just Before Launch

With only a few hours to go until the Google Pixel 10 is officially unveiled, renowned leaker Evan Blass has dropped the rumoured US pricing for every product we're expecting to see at today's Made by Google showcase.

Pricing. The Buds 2a slot in at $129. Enjoy the launch tomorrow, especially those planning to buy. pic.twitter.com/ZSKwq52LDM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 20, 2025

The reliable tipster suggests the base Pixel 10, with 128GB of storage, will start at $799 (£593.62)—the same price as its predecessor. Its 256GB model is anticipated to cost roughly $899 (£667.91).

Meanwhile, the pro-level Pixel 10 is poised to retain its $999 (£742.21) starting price, with costs escalating to $1,099 (£816.50) for 256GB, $1,219 (£905.66) for 512GB, and a top-tier $1,449 (£1076.53) for the 1TB model.

What About the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL may be the sole model to get a modest price increase, likely due to Google potentially dropping the 128GB storage option entirely. Instead of its predecessor's $1,099 (£816.50) starting point, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumoured to kick off at $1,199 (£890.80) for the 256GB model, mirroring the current price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Additionally, Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 Pro XL may offer a 512GB model for $1,319 (£979.95) and a premium 1TB model for $1,549 (£1150.83).

The Final Verdict Awaits

With all the leaks now on the table. From the rumoured Tensor G5 chipset and AI features to the anticipated pricing for every model, there's plenty to get excited about.

While leaks have painted a detailed picture of Google's latest line-up, the official reveal will determine whether the Pixel 10 lives up to the hype. For consumers, the key question remains whether the new AI features and performance justify prices that increasingly match premium rivals.