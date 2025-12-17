Tesla has just expanded its range with a lifestyle item that has sparked immediate debate online. While some enthusiasts view it as a must-have collectable, others are struggling to find a practical purpose for the premium price tag.

This latest release highlights the brand's unique ability to captivate and confuse its audience at the same time.

The 'Plaid' of the Court: Tesla's $350 Surprise

Moving away from electric vehicles and robotics, Tesla's latest offering is a limited-edition pickleball paddle priced at $350 (£260.94), dubbed the 'Tesla Plaid.' The company launched the gear on Friday, noting that it worked alongside the specialist Selkirk to develop a luxury model intended to refine strike quickness and overall strength.

According to Popular Science, top-quality gear for this sport typically costs less than $150 (£111.83), which places this version in a much higher price bracket. Even with the steep cost, the item was gone within less than 180 minutes, a representative from Selkirk told Business Insider, and it remained unavailable as of this writing. The manufacturer's website indicates that additional stock will be available next week.

The Design Journey Behind the Paddle

Constructed from carbon fibre and featuring a foam interior, the gear is marketed as built for professional-level competition rather than a basic model with a badge attached.

Selkirk's research and development head, Tom Barnes, referred to the venture as a 'true engineering collaboration,' noting in a media statement that designers from both firms spent more than 12 months sharing data, adjusting shapes, and testing the durability of early versions before completing the build. 'This wasn't simply a branding exercise,' he said in the press release.

The concept for this collaboration took shape once Barnes connected with Tesla's engineering team during the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships. According to Business Insider, Selkirk executives subsequently toured Tesla's Fremont, California, plant, where they met with Javier Verdura—Tesla's global director of product design and a fellow player—to begin development.

Tesla's Growing Lifestyle Range

While this paddle marks the carmaker's debut in the world of conventional sports gear, it is far from their first venture into lifestyle goods. Tesla currently sells a variety of home accessories and clothing, including $185 (£137.93) backpacks, $65 (£48.46) salt and pepper shakers, and a $1,600 (£1192.89) electric quad bike designed for kids.

The release of this paddle coincides with the rapid growth of pickleball, a game that combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association shows that roughly 19.8 million people in the US played the sport in 2024. This represents a 45.8% jump from the previous year and a massive 311% surge since 2021.

Musk's Prediction: The Future of Racquet Sports

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is another supporter of the game. Back in 2023, he shared his thoughts in a post on X, suggesting that pickleball is 'probably going to crush tennis. Way more convenient.'

🤣 It’s probably going to crush tennis. Way more convenient. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

As Tesla continues to blur the lines between automotive innovation and lifestyle branding, the Plaid paddle serves as a bold statement on the sport's mainstream appeal. Whether it is viewed as a high-performance breakthrough or a pricey novelty, the swift sell-out suggests that the Tesla faithful are more than ready to follow the brand onto the court.

Only time will tell if this venture into sports equipment remains a niche experiment or the start of a new competitive era for the company.