Elon Musk has defended Tesla's unprecedented $1 trillion compensation package, insisting the proposal is less about personal enrichment and more about maintaining control over the company as it pivots to robotics and artificial intelligence.

The plan, unveiled in early September 2025, would award Musk up to 423 million Tesla shares if demanding milestones are met—including mass deployment of robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Inside Tesla's $1 Trillion Proposal

In early September 2025, Tesla's board unveiled a performance-based compensation plan for Musk that could be worth as much as $1 trillion if demanding milestones are achieved. Reports of the plan drew immediate attention from investors and analysts, with Tesla shares responding positively following the announcement.

The proposal would grant Musk about 423 million Tesla shares if targets are met. These milestones include reaching a corporate valuation of roughly $8.5 trillion, delivering 20 million vehicles annually, deploying 1 million autonomous robotaxis, and distributing 1 million humanoid robots. The plan links compensation directly to Tesla's ability to scale its most ambitious projects.

Musk's Case for Control Over Robotics and AI

Musk has publicly argued that the package is not about personal financial gain. Instead, he says it is about ensuring he retains influence over Tesla's direction at a time when the company is deepening its investments in robotics and AI.

In posts on his social media platform X and in public comments, Musk framed the issue as one of maintaining authority to protect Tesla from outside pressures, including activist investors.

He has described the company's expansion into 'physical AI' humanoid robots, autonomous fleets, and other robotics applications as a high-stakes pivot that requires consistent leadership. According to Musk, his ability to guide Tesla's robotics ambitions would be threatened if his control were diluted.

Some analysts and commentators interpret these arguments as an effort to solidify Musk's authority at Tesla for the next decade, presenting control as essential to delivering on the company's most ambitious promises.

Governance Battles and Power Concerns

The unprecedented size of the award has sparked debate. Supporters on Tesla's board, including chair Robyn Denholm, argue that the package is necessary to keep Musk fully engaged during what they describe as Tesla's most critical transformation.

Denholm has said achieving goals such as scaling robotaxis and humanoid robots will require 'superhuman effort,' and that Musk's leadership is vital to that process.

Critics, however, warn that the proposal could concentrate too much power in one individual while tying shareholder risk to experimental bets.

Some also point to Tesla's governance history: in January 2024, the Delaware Chancery Court voided Musk's 2018 compensation package, citing concerns about his influence over the board. The earlier award had been the largest of its kind before the current proposal.

Shareholder Vote and the Road Ahead

The $1 trillion plan is scheduled to go to a shareholder vote in November 2025. Investors will evaluate whether Tesla's ambitious goals are achievable and whether linking compensation and control in this way is in the long-term interest of shareholders.

Analysts note that the outcome of the vote will determine more than Musk's personal pay. If approved, the package will cement his influence over Tesla's robotics and AI direction for years to come. If rejected, questions will grow about Tesla's governance and Musk's future role.

For now, Musk continues to insist that the proposal is not about the payout itself but about ensuring Tesla stays on course with his vision for robotaxis, humanoid machines, and the future of physical AI.