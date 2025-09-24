KEY POINTS Allegations have surfaced that Errol Musk sexually abused five children and stepchildren over several decades.

These include inappropriate behaviour dating back to 1993 involving both biological and stepchildren.

Errol Musk, 79, denied the accusations, calling them false and driven by a desire to extort money from his son Elon Musk.

Errol Musk, the estranged father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has denied explosive allegations that he sexually abused five of his children and stepchildren, including one he later had a child with.

According to a damning report by The New York Times published earlier this week, police and court documents from both California and South Africa detail multiple claims of sexual misconduct spanning decades. The 79-year-old, who resides in South Africa, described the accusations as 'false and nonsense in the extreme'.

Allegations Span Decades

The report states that the earliest alleged incident took place in 1993, when Jana Bezuidenhout, then four years old, allegedly told family members that Errol had touched her inappropriately. A decade later, Jana reportedly caught him sniffing her dirty underwear.

In 2018, Errol Musk made headlines when he confirmed he had fathered a child with Jana, who is his stepdaughter from a previous marriage to Heide Bezuidenhout. The two reportedly share two children.

In addition to Jana's accusations, family members told The New York Times that Errol also allegedly abused two daughters and a stepson.

One particularly troubling case emerged in 2023, when Errol's five-year-old son reportedly told a family member and a social worker that Errol had groped his buttocks. Authorities opened three police investigations, two of which have since concluded, but no convictions have been made public.

Musk Family Fracture

A central theme in the Times investigation was the fractured relationship between Errol and his most famous son, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX. The report suggests that Elon's long-standing estrangement from his father may be tied to the abuse allegations.

According to the Times, a family member wrote Elon a five-page letter around 2010 detailing some of the claims and asking for 'advice, help, and guidance'. It remains unclear whether Elon ever responded or was fully aware of the letter's contents. Elon declined to comment when contacted by the Times.

However, in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon Musk spoke candidly about his father, calling him 'a terrible human being' and 'evil'.

'You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done,' Elon said. 'Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done ... It's so terrible, you can't believe it.'

He also remarked that there was no way to repair the relationship, stating: 'In my experience, there is nothing you can do.'

Errol Denies All Charges

In his response to The New York Times, Errol insisted that the allegations were fabricated by family members seeking to extort money from Elon Musk. 'They're trying to get money from Elon by putting the children up to say false things,' he said.

He further claimed he was only aware of one abuse allegation. However, The Times noted that he 'offered explanations for the circumstances around two others' in the same statement.

Despite the grim accusations, Errol maintained to the paper that he and Elon are 'very close' and described his grandchildren as 'very nice, and smart and very pleasant'.

Yet in a February 2024 interview on the Wide Awake podcast, Errol publicly criticised Elon's parenting style, saying: 'He hasn't been a good dad. They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman, five sons all brought up. Each one had its own nanny.'

He also painted a chaotic picture of the family dynamic post-Elon's divorce from Justine Musk, noting: 'When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side, six on that side. It was really a weird situation.'

No Charges Yet

As of this writing, Errol Musk has not been charged with any crime in relation to the abuse allegations. The status of the third police investigation remains unclear.

The Musk family has not released any joint statement regarding the revelations, and Elon Musk has continued to remain silent amid growing media attention.