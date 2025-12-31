Singer-actress Teyana Taylor and actor Aaron Pierre have allegedly parted ways, insiders claimed. Page Six reported that the duo, whose romantic relationship started early this year after attending the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles back in February 2025, had ultimately decided to end their real-life love story.

The source did not specify the reason why the former couple separated. There was also no information about when they decided to officially call it quits, just that the two are no longer seeing each other.

Timeline of Teyana and Aaron's Love Story

After appearing together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles, Taylor and Pierre were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Pierre also appeared in Taylor's 2025 visual album Escape Room, where they shared a steamy kiss onscreen.

The relationship became Instagram official in June, when Taylor posted photos of the two of them to warmly greet Pierre on his birthday. The couple was seen in attendance at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in the same month.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor chose not to put a label on their relationship. Instead, she described what they shared as a 'safe space'.

'That's my apple pie, and we are each other's safe space. If that's something that I decide to say, then it's going to be something that we say together,' the One Battle After Another star said.

Taylor also spoke openly about Pierre in Vanity Fair's lie detector test with her All's Fair co-star Kim Kardashian.

When asked if she calls Pierre 'Mufasa' in the bedroom in reference to his animated character in the 2024 film of the same title, the actress said, 'Only because I actually would feel cringe being like, "Yeah, Mufasa. Mu-mu, take me to Pride Rock. I never called him 'Mufasa' in the bedroom, but yeah, we do make Mufasa jokes.'

Taylor married NBA player Iman Shumpert in October 2016, with whom she shares two children. They separated in 2013, and finalised their divorce in 2024 after years of speculation.

On the other hand, little is known about Pierre's love life before his relationship with Taylor. A feature in People Magazine noted that he has a son from a previous relationship. The mother's identity was not disclosed.

Individual Achievements

While 2025 may have ended on a sour note for Taylor and Pierre's relationship, the new year seems to bring good news for the multi-talented actress-choreographer-director.

Her album Escape Room earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Album. It marks her first recognition from the prestigious music award-giving body. 'Everything is happening, everything I ever dreamed of. [It's] one answered prayer after another,' she told People.

Her performance in One Battle After Another secured her a Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture nomination at the Golden Globe Awards.

On the other hand, Pierre also received an accolade this year with an Outstanding Performance in an Original Film for his movie Rebel Ridge from the Gotham Television Awards.

Both Taylor and Pierre have yet to personally confirm the breakup news.