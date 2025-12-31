Stefon Diggs is in hot water after a police report revealed that he is facing multiple charges linked to an alleged assault on an employee earlier this month. The case has already drawn national attention, with reports confirming that Diggs is accused of felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault.

The allegations, which surfaced from an incident on 2 December, have placed the star athlete in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A motion hearing has already taken place at Dedham District Court in Massachusetts, and his arraignment is scheduled for 23 January 2026 — just days before the AFC Championship Game.

The Allegations Against Diggs

According to a police report obtained by People Magazine, a female private chef claimed she was assaulted on 2 December inside Diggs' home in Dedham, approximately 15 miles south of Boston.

The chef alleged that she had approached the football pro for backpay she believed was owed to her. What began as a dispute over money allegedly escalated into violence. She told police that she was in her unlocked bedroom when Diggs stormed in after their 'ongoing text exchange over money owed to [her].'

The police report states that Diggs 'smacked her across the face,' prompting her to quickly push him away. She further alleged that he attacked her for a second time, choking her 'using the crook of his elbow around her neck.' She told the police that she had a hard time breathing at that point and felt that she could have blacked out. She claimed that she tried prying the footballer's arm, but he further tightened his grip.

The woman said Diggs eventually released her, 'threw her on the bed,' and said 'Thought so' before leaving the room. She left Diggs' home that night, but did not immediately report the incident. She first approached police on 16 December and filed a formal complaint on 23 December.

Diggs' Response

In a statement published by ESPN, Diggs' lawyer David Meier strongly rejected the allegations, saying that the reported victim is making up stories.

'Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law,' Meier stated.

The Patriots also issued a message of support for their wide receiver and shared that they will gather all the necessary information to fully cooperate with the police. The NFL has acknowledged the case but said that they have no further comment at this time.

Cardi B's Involvement

Diggs' latest legal trouble has spilled into the world of celebrity gossip and went viral on social media. Some reports claimed that rapper Cardi B, Diggs' girlfriend and mother of his newborn son, tried to keep the alleged victim silent by offering an undisclosed amount, though these claims remain unverified.

🚨 OH MY GOD 👀👀‼️



Cardi B tried to offer her baby daddy Steffon Diggs victim money to NOT go to the police after he STRANGLED HER to the point of blacking out ‼️



He is now ARRESTED. The victim also claims she has recoded phone calls and texts from CARDI trying to silence her pic.twitter.com/Ty5Bqt3fI4 — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) December 30, 2025

The WAP singer, who recently gave birth to her and Diggs' son, has not publicly commented on the matter.