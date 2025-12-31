Meghan Markle is ending the year with one of the most embarassing title — the Most Disliked Celebrity of 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a consistent part of Ranker's list of the Most Disliked Celebrities since 2023, according to The Mirror. But she and the controversial rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs were in a constant tug-of-war in the first place this year.

Her husband, Prince Harry, was also part of the infamous list. Netizens vote in real-time, causing the positions to change frequently.

Meghan's Downfall

The Duchess of Sussex had been working hard to build her brand, especially after she and Prince Harry decided to leave the British Royal Family for a more relaxed life in Montecito, California.

Since renouncing their royal titles, Meghan has been busy working on her brand, As Ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard. It will be co-produced by Netflix, which also gave her a lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The 44-year-old actress also launched her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan during the same week when her show premiered, making her cup full. It could have been a recipe to make her a worldwide hit. Yet all her efforts fall short, with each project achieving mediocre results.

The reputation of the Sussexes had always been painted in a negative light, especially with the constant changes in their communications team. Just recently, the couple's 11th publicist since their wedding in 2018 decided to quit her job.

According to a report from Page Six, Archewell Philanthropies chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, resigned right before Christmas. An insider allegedly told the publication that the drama involving the couple and the Kardashians urged Maines to vacate her post.

Meghan and the prince also have a lot of unfinished projects, including the expected follow-up of their trips in Colombia and Nigeria in 2024.

Her constant reinvention, sporadic brand changes, and inconsistent public statements irked the public, turning them into critics instead of supporters.

Fortunately, some Hollywood celebrities are willing to give her a shot. Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow was one of them. She told Vanity Fair in April that everyone deserves to try anything they put their mind to.

In Meghan's case, it is building a lifestyle empire, just like what Gwyneth had done with Goop.

What Meghan Can Learn From Gwyneth's Success

Gwyneth, the 1999 Oscar Award-winning Best Actress for her film Shakespeare in Love, managed to transform herself from being an actress to a successful businesswoman by gradually establishing Goop.

She was patient in sending lifestyle newsletters to her subscribers every week. She also consistently releases episodes for her Goop podcast, which earned her loyal followers.

Gwyneth was also smart in turning the public hate into a money-making strategy. She used any backlash thrown at her to capture the public's attention, thus getting more people to pay attention to her products.

If the Duchess of Sussex is able to follow Gwyneth's strategy, she may finally find a way to redeem herself and make her brand successful and loved instead of being a disappointment.