Parents who've picked up cuddly companions from Home Bargains are urged to check their purchases immediately. The company has announced a significant recall of certain plush toys due to a serious safety concern: the potential for asphyxiation.

Home Bargains has swiftly recalled some Easter items for children after concerns emerged that they could block a child's breathing. The well-known discount store asked customers who had bought its Happy Easter plush toys to return these items to the store, according to details from MirrorOnline.

Choking Hazard Prompts Urgent Easter Toy Recall

The company's website stated that the item, supplied by TJ Morris Ltd and available in their shops, presented a 'serious asphyxiation risk.' They explained that the inner fluffy filling could be easily reached because of a weakness in the stitching.

These toys came in three forms – a yellow chick, a pink rabbit, and a white rabbit – and all were removed from shelves. The barcode on the toys was 10811016.

The recall notice from Home Bargains on their site read: 'TJ Morris Ltd is recalling the 'Easter Plush 25cm' sold through Home Bargains stores. The product presents a risk of asphyxiation as the fibrous stuffing in the toy is easily accessible due to a weakness of the seams.'

'A small child may put the filling material in the mouth and choke. If you have bought the toy as detailed do not use it. Instead check if you have bought the affected product.'

Safety Standards Agency Issues Alert on Recalled Toys

The Office for Product Safety and Standards shared the warning in a blog post. It urges buyers who have any of the Easter plush toys to 'stop using it immediately and keep it out of the reach of children.'

The Office for Product Safety and Standards stated: 'The product presents a serious risk of asphyxiation due to weak seams enabling access to internal fibrous stuffing material. The product has been recalled from end users.'

⚠️ Urgent recall: Home Bargains Happy Easter Plush Toys (Pink Rabbit, White Rabbit & Yellow Chick).



The toys pose a serious choking risk as the limbs of the toy may detach exposing stuffing that could be a choking hazard



Stop using and return to Home Bargains for a full refund. pic.twitter.com/3IIXT0hqJA — Which? (@WhichUK) March 25, 2025

'The products present a serious risk of asphyxiation as it has been identified that the limbs of the toy can become easily detached due to the weakness of the seams. As a result, the internal fibrous stuffing material is easily accessible. A child may access the stuffing material and place it in their mouth.'

'The products do not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. The products have been withdrawn from the market and recalled from end users by Home Bargains.'

'To obtain a full refund, please return the toy to your nearest Home Bargains store. Should you require any further information, please ask in-store or visit the Home Bargains help centre,' it said.

Hand Soap Recall Preceded Easter Toy Safety Alert

This follows a previous alert where shoppers were asked to return a hand soap due to concerns about infection from bacteria in a particular set that was previously available. The affected set, the Elbow Grease Heavy Duty Hand Cleaner, could cause infection or irritation if it touched broken skin or eyes.

According to the Government's Office for Product Safety and Standards, which issued the warning last Friday, people were advised to return the hand cleaner immediately. The item comes from Turkey, and customers were asked to check if their product had batch number 00645, as it carries a risk from microorganisms for those who use it.