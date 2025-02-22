On 3 February, 11-year-old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza took her own life after enduring relentless bullying at school. Classmates had threatened to report her family to Immigration Enforcement (ICE), hoping to have her parents deported. The climate of fear surrounding President Donald Trump's mass deportation policies only exacerbated the situation. Her tragic death has ignited widespread concern over the devastating impact of immigration-related bullying on Hispanic youth in America.

Jocelynn's Mother Recounts the Unimaginable Loss

On the day of the incident, Jocelynn's mother, Marbella Carranza, found her daughter unresponsive at their home in Gainesville, Texas.

'When I got home, they were still working on her, trying to revive her,' Carranza told KUVN. 'She had been without life for a long time.'

Jocelynn was rushed to the Medical City of Dallas, where she remained for five days before passing away, surrounded by her family. Her death has sparked an urgent conversation about bullying, particularly within immigrant communities, and the failure of institutions meant to protect vulnerable children.

The Relentless Bullying Jocelynn Endured

Jocelynn's mother revealed that her daughter was targeted at Gainesville Intermediate School because of her family's immigration status. Classmates allegedly threatened to call ICE, warning that her parents would be taken away and she would be left alone.

'They told her they were going to call immigration so they could take her parents away, and she would be left alone,' Carranza explained.

Despite being born in the U.S., Jocelynn lived in constant fear. Carranza believes her daughter reported the bullying to school counsellors, yet the family was never informed about the severity of the situation.

'The school was negligent for not keeping me informed of what was going on with my daughter,' she said. 'After what happened, we spoke to the investigator, who said it was due to bullying. But I never knew anything about it.'

Carranza suspects the school was aware of the bullying but failed to intervene. The family is still grappling with unanswered questions, trying to make sense of the tragedy.

'We don't know if she made the decision out of fear of being alone... or if she had been told to do it so that she wouldn't be left alone,' she told CNN. 'These are unanswered questions I still have: why? Why did she do it?'

Now, Carranza is fighting for justice, calling the treatment her daughter received 'unfair.'

The School's Response

Despite the tragic outcome, school officials have failed to take responsibility. A district spokesperson told CNN: 'Whenever we receive a report of bullying, we respond swiftly to ensure all students are safe physically and emotionally.'

However, Gainesville Independent School District has since launched an investigation into the harassment Jocelynn endured. Thus far, findings indicate a concerning trend of increased bullying linked to immigration fears, particularly under the Trump administration.

Hispanic Students Speak Out About Racist Bullying

Jocelynn's case is not an isolated incident. Genessis Arnal, an 11-year-old friend of Jocelynn's, spoke to CNN about the pervasive fear among Hispanic students at their school.

Arnal recalled constant rumours about deportations, with many students worrying their families would be torn apart.

Parents also voiced their concerns. Jessi Noble, whose daughter was Jocelynn's classmate, said her child came home in tears, worried about her Hispanic friends being deported.

'People told Hispanic kids that ICE was coming for them, that they were going to be deported. There was so much fear,' Noble explained. 'There was talk of, "I'm going to call ICE on your family. You're going to get deported." It was cruel and relentless.'

Jocelynn's death has sent shockwaves through the Gainesville community, leaving parents and students struggling to process the tragic loss.

A Community in Mourning

Friends, family, and classmates remember Jocelynn as a bright and joyful girl.

'It makes me feel sad,' Genessis said. 'She didn't know how much people actually loved her before she passed away.'

Her online obituary has received nearly 100 heartfelt messages from loved ones and strangers alike.

'She was a wonderful daughter, sister, niece and friend to everyone,' the obituary reads. 'She loved to dance and sing. Played the French Horn. She made TikTok videos, loved to do the latest trends. She was always active, loved swimming and doing cartwheels. Movie nights on Fridays were a special time with family. She loved when her grandma took her to get her nails done.'

The Trump Administration's Dehumanising Policies

Jocelynn's tragic passing is a stark reflection of the broader issue of how Hispanic immigrants have been dehumanised under the Trump administration.

Since the start of his second term, President Donald Trump has intensified mass deportations. So far, over 8,000 individuals have been deported, with immigration agencies claiming to focus on apprehending 'the worst offenders.' However, in reality, many deportees have no criminal record and are simply caught in the crossfire.

On 26 January 2025, 1,179 individuals were deported in a single day. Shockingly, only 613 were classified as 'criminal arrests.'

Tom Homan, former Border Czar under Trump, admitted to NBC News that some of these were 'collateral arrests'—cases where undocumented migrants were detained simply for being present during a raid.

'We want to get as many criminals as possible,' Homan said. 'They're a public safety threat, but if there's somebody else illegally here, they're coming too.'

The Trump administration has shown little regard for the fear these policies instil in innocent families. On Tuesday, the White House even released a controversial 'ASMR' video depicting migrants in shackles being escorted onto deportation flights.

A Call for Change

Jocelynn's tragic death is a painful reminder of the emotional and psychological toll that bullying and immigration policies can have on children. Her loss underscores the urgent need for schools and communities to take stronger action in protecting vulnerable students from such targeted harassment.

As the investigation into Jocelynn's death continues, her family is demanding justice, hoping her story serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, educators, and society at large. No child should have to live in fear, and no family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss.