In response to Selena Gomez's tearful Instagram video, the White House has hit back by sharing reactions from mothers who lost their children to violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

In a video posted on 27th January, the actress and singer expressed her distress over the ongoing US immigration crisis, apologising for not being able to do more. 'All my people are getting attacked—the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't,' she said in the now-deleted post.

However, her message has sparked controversy, with grieving mothers criticising Gomez for what they see as misplaced sympathy.

The White House Slams Gomez With a Powerful Response

On 30 January, The White House shared a video on X featuring 'angel moms,' who have all suffered the loss of their children at the hands of undocumented immigrants. The video features four mothers who lost their children in attacks allegedly carried out by undocumented individuals.

As they watched Gomez's video, they made their feelings clear.

Alexis Nungaray, whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant, questioned the sincerity of Gomez's tears, saying, 'Seeing that video, it's hard to believe that it's actually genuine and real because she's an actress.' She added, 'My daughter [Jocelyn] was a child. There are many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally.'

Meanwhile, Tammy Nobles, who lost her daughter Kayla to the hands of an undocumented immigrant, questioned, 'What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beaten to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?'

Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel was reportedly sexually assaulted and murdered allegedly by an immigrant from El Salvador, called Gomez's emotional video 'a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness.'

Morin also spoke to the media about her response to Gomez's video, saying 'I was amazed when I saw the video because just her body language alone showed that it was very insincere. Even though she is crying, she is not looking into the camera. So, as a Mom, to me, that's a sign that you are lying to me.'

The Backlash and the Politics of Immigration

Gomez's video came on the heels of a vast increase in ICE raids accompanying President Trump's continuing immigration crackdown, which had led to the detention of nearly 1,000 persons in the biggest cities of the United States.

With deportations increased, Gomez's display of solidarity with immigrant families attracted tonnes of reaction from Trump supporters. Tomi Lahren, a right-wing political journalist, called Gomez a 'certified moron.' Former Senate candidate Sam Parker, showing her dissatisfaction with the actress' recent act, said on X, 'Deport Selena Gomez.'

Gomez removed the video as the protests grew, but that did not stop others from voicing their opinions.

In a strong response, Gomez returned to Instagram and wrote, 'Apparently, it is not okay to show empathy to people.' She also reacted to Parker's post by writing, 'Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.'

A Double Controversy: Emilia Pérez Role Adds Fuel to the Fire

This is not the first controversial spiral Gomez has found herself in recently. Her role in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Perez has also drawn criticism, particularly from Mexican audiences questioning her authenticity as a Mexican actress.

Emilia Perez, which has received 13 Academy Award nominations, is a story about Mexico filmed in Paris and directed by the celebrated French filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

Gomez plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a Mexican drug lord. Because of her Mexican-American background, many people felt that her portrayal of a Mexican character was not quite right. Some viewers even accused her of not being 'Mexican enough' for the role.

Similarly, Gomez's role in the movie fueled the digital hatred surrounding her immigration clip, which had a drip effect on her popularity on social media. According to reports, within the 30 days following the publicity, she lost over 808,000 Instagram followers.

In February 2023, Gomez became the most followed person on Instagram by dethroning Kylie Jenner in that race. However, despite her 422 million followers on the platform, many began unfollowing her, blaming her for cultural appropriation in her portrayal of a Mexican character.

Paul Lenglet, co-founder of CritiqueJeu, remarked on how the combined criticism of both her role in Emilia Pérez and her deportation video impacted her. 'Selena Gomez had a great end to 2024, but the start of 2025 has not been so gentle on her,' he said. 'The backlash surrounding her video and her performance in Emilia Pérez has alienated different segments of her fanbase—and potentially affected Rare Beauty's customer base.'

Gomez Reflects on the Backlash

The impact of Gomez's video and involvement in Emilia Pérez has forced her to reevaluate her public views on immigration and her place within the cultural discussion. According to a source close to Gomez, she deleted the crying video because she feared it could make her appear weak. 'She realises that she cannot go up against a Republican-backed nation,' the insider said, 'many of whom are loyal customers of her Rare Beauty brand.'

Known for her strong opinions on issues like immigration, Gomez has been caught between a rock and a hard place. Whether she will support political causes or leave the discussion entirely is still up in the air. What is evident, however, is that the crying video and her role in Emilia Pérez have had a lasting impact on her career and public image.