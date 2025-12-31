After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons announced their plan to release their own docuseries about him, his long-time rival, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, seemed to have his say regarding the project.

The docuseries announcement was revealed by Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian 'King' Combs, through their social media accounts. It immediately captured the attention of 50 Cent, who co-produced the controversial Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

50 Cent also shared the trailer on his Instagram account, with the caption 'Wow 👀I want to see this show, 😟I'm not sure this was a good idea. @50centaction'

Jackson seemed to be curious about how the show will attempt to reveal Diddy's alleged crimes, especially the sexual violations and assaults.

New Diddy Docuseries

The Combs siblings' documentary vows to share their firsthand experiences as the offspring of the convicted hip-hop mogul. A report from Hot97 revealed that it will feature the lives of Justin and Christian as they grew up under intense scrutiny from the public.

The report also mentioned that it will include footage and recordings sourced straight from Diddy's team to ensure that they are in control of the autobiographical narrative, and not from a third-party storyteller.

It is expected to be different from the Netflix series, which 50 Cent had been a part of. It contains a series of footage taken days before Diddy's arrest in September 2024 for charges on sexual trafficking, transportation for the purpose of prostitution and racketeering.

The trailer showed the siblings sitting in a couch, in front of a large screen. They were seen watching different clips showing their dad's courtroom battles, with soundbites where the public's negative perception about Diddy can be heard.

The docuseries will be shown sometime in 2026 on the Zeus Network. The exact title and release date of the show remains unannounced.

Diddy Contemplates Suing Netflix

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, a spokesperson for Combs' Bad Boy Records said that the Can't Nobody Hold Me Down rapper and his legal team are carefully considering his options when filing a lawsuit against the streaming service platform provider and his long-time rival.

Diddy is currently incarcerated in New Jersey's Fort Dix after being sentenced to 30 months in prison for his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution charges in early October.

Before Netflix released the four-part docuseries, Combs' legal team sent a cease and desist letter to the streaming platform to reiterate that the videos showing their client in a hotel room in New York City while ranting at his lawyers were illegal and stolen.

The letter was addressed to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, whom they accused of 'corporate retribution' from allegedly being turned down by Combs on a proposed 2023 documentary project.

'As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix,' the letter stated.

Netflix and 50 Cent have yet to respond to Diddy's team's legal threats, but people could expect to see more secrets unveiled in the upcoming videos.