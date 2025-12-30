Another side of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' story will be explored, this time through the eyes of his sons Justin and Christian Combs, in the upcoming documentary set to air on the Zeus Network sometime in 2026.

The Combs siblings shared the trailer for the still-untitled documentary late Sunday night. It opened with a clip of them hanging out on a couch, watching the news and footages from their father's sex crimes trial in downtown Manhattan.

News headlines flashed on the screen, alluding to the controversial cases filed against the hip-hop mogul. It also included soundbites from different people commenting about the case. One female heckler can be heard in the video, saying: 'Your daddy got four years for abusing women! That's wrong. He should get more!'

Towards the end of the teaser, 31-year-old Justin, Diddy's son with his ex Misa Hylton, and 27-year-old Christian, the rapper's son with the late model Kim Porter, were seen staring at a mobile phone when they received a call from Fort Dix, the federal prison where their father is currently incarcerated.

The trailer did not mention whether Diddy's voice will be a participation in the upcoming documentary.

Different Side of the Story

The Combs siblings' docuseries comes after the controversial Netflix release 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, one of Diddy's long-time rivals.

The four-part series focused on Diddy's life as told by people close to him. It also tackled some of his grievances with several people, including former romantic partners and colleagues.

But the most talked-about scenes in the docuseries helmed by Alexandria Stapleton featured footage of the events leading to his arrest in September 2024 in relation to his federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

On 2 July 2025, the jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Justin and Christian's Own Legal Troubles

Just like their dad, Justin and Christian were also accused of sexual assaults by different women, with Diddy as a co-accused.

In April 2024, NBC News reported that a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh filed a lawsuit against Christian and Diddy in a Los Angeles superior court after Christian allegedly raped her in December 2022. The alleged victim was working on a yacht chartered by the patriarch of the Combs family at the time.

O'Marcaigh accused Christian of sexual harassment, sexual assault and infliction of emotional distress, while his father was sued for allegedly helping and abetting his son and premises liability.

Meanwhile, another case was filed against Diddy and Justin for allegedly luring a woman from Louisiana to go with them to Los Angeles, where the father-and-son duo and two other men reportedly subjected her to a 'brutal gang rape.'

The Combs men denied all the allegations, claiming that they never did anything to the accusers.

Zeus Network has yet to reveal the exact title and release date if the new documentary.