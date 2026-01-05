Joe Jonas, 36, appears to have ushered in a new era in his personal life with model Tatiana Gabriela, 28, as the pop star publicly engaged with her on social media and was spotted out with her in late 2025, marking his most visible romantic connection since finalising his 2024 divorce from actress Sophie Turner.

The pair fuelled fresh romance rumours after Jonas commented on Gabriela's Instagram post from 2 January with a drooling-face emoji, a move fans interpreted as a subtle 'soft launch' of their romantic connection. Neither of them has publicly confirmed the relationship, but reports say that the two have been seeing each other since late summer 2025 and that Jonas has already introduced Gabriela to family and friends.

How the Rumours First Started — and What We Know So Far

The online buzz around Jonas and Gabriela began in autumn 2025, when the pair were first spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles and later seen together in New York City, suggesting they had spent substantial time together. TMZ photos showed them walking amicably through the city, though neither has spoken on the record about the nature of their bond.

According to Page Six, an insider told Us Weekly that Jonas and Gabriela began dating at the end of summer 2025, and he has already introduced her to his two young daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, whom he shares with Sophie Turner.

Context: Joe Jonas's Romantic History

Jonas's love life has been subject to public and media attention throughout his career. Before marrying Sophie Turner in 2019 and ultimately finalising their divorce in 2024, he was linked to several high-profile figures such as Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato in earlier years. His relationships have often been fodder for pop culture coverage, with varying degrees of public seriousness.

Following his 2024 divorce from Turner, which included a period of public custody negotiations over their daughters, Jonas largely kept his dating life low-key until recent months. This shift has made his increased visibility with Gabriela particularly notable to fans and observers.

What Tatiana Gabriela Brings to the Table

Tatiana Gabriela, originally from Puerto Rico and based in New York City, is a model represented by Killer Management who has worked with fashion brands including Diane von Furstenberg, For Love and Lemons, and Dolce Vita. She also appeared in a Bad Bunny music video in early 2025, an early moment that boosted her online visibility.

Her social media presence and frequent posts from locations like Los Angeles and Miami have aligned with reports of her time with Jonas, adding visual context to the growing fan and media speculation around their budding connection.

Can Their Love Outlast His Past? Fans Weigh In

Fans and commentators have taken to social media to debate whether this relationship could be Jonas's most enduring yet. Many see the introduction of Gabriela to his daughters and family as a meaningful step that differs from less-publicised flings earlier in his career. Others note that Jonas has historically kept his romantic life private and cautious since becoming a father, which could signal genuine intention rather than headline-driven coupling.

It remains unclear if the relationship signals a long-term partnership, with public reaction reflecting a mix of hope and cautious optimism common to high-profile celebrity romances.

How the Relationship Has Been Framed So Far

With neither party publicly addressing the status of their relationship beyond social media interactions, the next few months will likely be telling. If their mutual appearances continue and Gabriela remains integrated into Jonas's family life, some observers might interpret this as a different trajectory compared with his previous high-profile relationships.

As Jonas balances his music career, co-parenting responsibilities and personal life, fans will inevitably watch closely and ask if this new chapter will outlast the many others that came before.