Joe Jonas was photographed in a close conversation with an unidentified woman at a star-studded Miami party days after fresh rumours linked his ex-wife Sophie Turner to Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The singer, 36, attended a private celebration hosted for Bad Bunny in Miami on 25 October 2025 and was captured by paparazzi appearing cosy with a brunette guest as the night unfolded outside the Gekko venue. The images published by a news outlet show Jonas standing close to the woman, at times leaning in as the crowd thinned, a scene that sparked immediate dating speculation online.

Jonas' public life has been under close scrutiny since his divorce from Turner was finalised last year; he has repeatedly emphasised co-parenting and discretion about his private life in recent interviews.

The Miami Sighting — What the Photographs Show

Photographs from the event show Jonas arriving with companions, then later appearing to engage in a sustained, one-on-one conversation with the mystery woman on the pavement outside Gekko.

@itsthespotlight Joe Jonas mingled with a mystery brunette while at a private party hosted by Bad Bunny to celebrate his Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award in Miami this week, Daily Mail has learned. Eyewitnesses spotted the singer chatting with the woman and the two were seen leaning in toward one another, chatting closely together and exchanging a few laughs, per video footage the Daily Mail exclusively obtained. We’re told there was no PDA, however, so it’s unclear if the nature of their relationship is romantic. #jonasbrothers #joejonas #woman #badbunny #party ♬ Burnin' Up - Jonas Brothers

The shots, distributed widely on social platforms and reproduced by outlets that obtained them from photo agencies, do not indicate overt romantic behaviour, but their proximity and the timing of the encounter fuelled social-media chatter.

Multiple outlets that covered the sighting used Getty and paparazzi images as the visual source; one media compilation attributes the photographs to event photographers present that night, though no photographer or agency has issued a statement about the subjects' relationship status.

Context — Jonas' Recent Comments and the Turner-Martin Rumours

It is important to separate image-based speculation from verified comment. In recent months, Jonas has publicly discussed the realities of divorce and co-parenting, praising Turner as an 'incredible mum' in interviews and describing their relationship as focused on their daughters' welfare.

Those remarks, documented in several reporting cycles and shared via short video clips online, underline Jonas' stated priorities and signal his preference for keeping romantic matters private.

Meanwhile, rumours that Turner is linked romantically to Coldplay frontman Martin emerged around the same period. Several outlets reported a 'secret date' and unnamed sources were cited; both Turner's and Martin's representatives were reported as declining to comment when approached by journalists.

These parallel stories: Jonas photographed in Miami and Turner, the subject of dating speculation, converged on social feeds and tabloids, but are not corroborated by direct statements from the principals.

What We Know — And What Remains Unverified

What we can state with confidence is that Jonas attended Bad Bunny's private event in Miami on 25 October 2025 and was photographed conversing closely with an unidentified woman; those images have been circulated by multiple outlets.

Turner, for her part, is the subject of separate dating reports linking her to Martin that, as of press time, rely on unnamed sources and tabloid reporting rather than direct confirmation from either party. Neither Jonas nor Turner has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship that ties into these recent sightings and rumours.

What remains unverified is the identity of the mystery woman and whether that conversation indicated a romantic relationship, friendship, or brief acquaintance.

Joe Jonas has previously discussed the challenges of dating post-divorce and the importance of privacy; for now, this sighting should be seen as a single data point. We'll definitely watch out for the next one to come.