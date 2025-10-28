Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has reportedly bounced back from his rocky split with Dakota Johnson and is now rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner.

A report from RadarOnline.com has revealed that the 48-year-old singer has been spotted on a secret date with the Game of Thrones star.

Turner, 29, had also recently split from aristocrat Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson after nearly two years together.

Sources reveal the pair have been quietly seeing each other in London, and insiders suggest their shared love of music sparked the romance. The meetings were kept under wraps, but the connection is said to be more serious than casual.

Sophie Turner: A Lifelong Coldplay Devotee

Even before romance rumours, Turner was a dedicated Coldplay fan.

Back in 2020, during a Cup of Joe episode, she received a birthday surprise from Martin, organised by her ex-husband Joe Jonas. Jonas handed Turner his phone, and when she saw the screen, she was surprised to see Martin's message and held her hands to her face in disbelief.

'It's Chris Martin!' she exclaimed. Martin wished her a happy birthday on behalf of himself and his band, sending love and blowing a kiss to the camera. Turner then struggled to hold back tears after watching the video greeting.

The encounter revealed a long-standing admiration that now appears to have blossomed into a romance.

'Manipulative' and 'Needy': The Reason Behind Dakota and Chris's Split

Martin's relationship with Johnson reportedly ended amid tension over commitment and family plans.

Sources described Martin as manipulative and overly needy. Johnson allegedly grew frustrated as wedding plans stalled. 'She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding', an insider said.

Disagreements about having children added strain. 'They broke up over Chris not wanting more kids', the source added. This topic reportedly resurfaced repeatedly throughout the relationship.

An insider also revealed that even after the breakup, Johnson still loved Martin but found the romance suffocating. The insider added that he became controlling and dependent. Martin also allegedly reacted badly if Johnson was unavailable, even briefly.

Sources said that Martin discouraged socialising and preferred staying home, which then affected Johnson's career choices. Johnson also avoided certain film roles due to Martin's influence.

Friends of Dakota were worried that the relationship limited her professional opportunities. 'Dakota wants to be the biggest female star in Hollywood, and her relationship with Chris is narrowing her horizons — not broadening them', the insider said.

Martin's reported romance with Turner marks a dramatic turn after his tense relationship with Johnson. Sources suggest Turner offers a fresh start, while shared interests, like music, have fuelled their connection.

Though the pair are keeping things private, public attention is expected to follow. Whether this new romance will last remains to be seen, but fans are already buzzing about the unexpected pairing.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the representatives of Chris Martin and Sophie Turner Dakota Johnson for comments.