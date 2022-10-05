Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Prince Charles became king and bestowed the "Prince of Wales" title on Prince William the next day. However, this title has not been well-received by all. Residents of Wales claim that this title is an insult to them and a status of historical oppression.

Four weeks ago, Trystan Gruffydd started an online petition on Change.org addressed to King Charles III. It is titled "End 'Prince of Wales' title out of respect for Wales." In two weeks, it was backed by 35,000 supporters.

Gruffyd started this campaign because he strongly believes there should be a national debate on this topic. As of writing, the petition has 36,812 signatures and will become one of the top ones signed on the website once it reaches 50,000.

The petition states, "Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the "rebel" Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country."

"The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title implies that Wales is still a principality undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country. In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision," it continued.

The petition ends with a quote from Welsh actor Michael Sheen, "Make a break there. Put some things that have been the wrongs of the past right. There's an opportunity to do that at that point. Don't necessarily just because of habit and without thinking, just carry on that tradition that was started as a humiliation to our country. Why not change that as we come to this moment where things will inevitably change."