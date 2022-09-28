Prince William and Kate Middleton impressed locals in Wales when they went to see them last Tuesday, People Magazine reports. This marks their first visit to the country since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Rev. Steven Bunting let slip that the Prince is studying their ancient national language to better connect with his people. "He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do." Bunting also revealed that the prince was practising phrases such as "paned" (a cup, such as tea) and "bara brith" (traditional Welsh tea bread) during their conversation.

It can be recalled that Prince William and Princess Kate lived in Wales as newlyweds. The Reverend also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the couple who visited the country immediately after they were able to after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and the subsequent royal processions.

"He is throwing himself into the new role. The fact that they've come straight here on day one says it all," said Bunting. At King Charles III's request, the royal family remained in mourning until one week after the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

On Tuesday, the royal couple also met with volunteers of the food bank that support over 200 residents weekly and Swansea Baby Basics, which is responsible for delivering residents' necessities across the city.

"It was remarkable. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to everyone in the building — young and old. They are clearly committed to listening to the stories of the people in Wales. They were incredibly interested in everybody," recounted the reverend.

The couple also took the time to volunteer themselves as Prince William packed parcels for the food bank, and Princess Kate assisted with a Baby Basics hamper at St. Thomas' Church.

"She was fabulous. The kids all loved her. She doesn't talk down to them and can have a conversation — and they appreciate that," shared Rachel Bunting, the reverend's wife.

Kate has been a part of the baby bank network since the pandemic began. In 2020, she sought help from various companies to donate over 10,000 new items to over 40 baby banks in need.

The local mom divulged that William and Kate's visit to Wales "made a massive difference. You can see kids everywhere, and they're so excited. For them, they're probably the most approachable royals. It's been a massive boost."