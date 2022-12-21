It's official! King Charles III's beloved sister, Princess Anne is named the hardest-working member of the Royal Family according to the analysis of the Court Circular, the official registry of visits and duties by senior royals.

Princess Anne has long held a special place in the House of Windsor and is one of the most visible members of the family. Last year, she made 387 public appearances, narrowly besting her brother, who only made 385.

This year, the 72-year-old royal carried out 214 engagements amidst the changes in monarchy after King Charles III succeeded the throne from Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne's royal duties include her trips to the US and the Falkland Islands

Princess Anne is currently 16th in line to the throne and is known for her no-nonsense attitude and work ethic. Compared to her siblings' scandals and dramas, she has mostly kept a private personal life. In September, ABC News reported the king likely has preference over promoting his sister to a key position to fill in for his duties should he be unable to do so.

When Prince Andrew was overwhelmed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it was reportedly Princess Anne who Charles relied upon for strength and guidance. Anne herself had declined royal titles for her children and had the initiative to create a strong connection with Scotland as a means of helping keep the United Kingdom together.

Princess Anne, full name Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, has been Princess Royal since 1987 and has been married twice. She has two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips of which she has five grandchildren.

Princess Anne has described herself as "the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back," and a reliable, royal she has proven herself to be. No matter the title, she continues to be of service to the monarchy and the crown.