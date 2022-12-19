British Transport Police are still investigating the crime scene of decomposing human remains found in multiple locations around a public park in Hull, Yorkshire on December 8, 2022. Nearby residents are experiencing a living nightmare before Christmas as officials continue to probe the area.

Some parts of Brackley Park have been sealed off as forensic investigators further examine the body parts. As of December 18, the victim has not yet been identified.

It is believed that the victim may have been struck by a freight train on nearby tracks from the city's docks. The incident is also assumed to have occurred several months or even years ago.

The British Transport Police were called to the scene at around 6 PM on December 7 after they got the notice, "reports of human remains found." Crime tents surrounded the park two days after, sparking anxiety from nearby residents. Dog walkers, families, and cyclists alike have been unable to continue their usual activities, further increasing their negative feelings in this supposedly jolly season.

Residents of Brackley Close have expressed their continuously growing feelings of apprehension regarding the incident, due to the length of time the investigation is taking. Parents have also stated that they have not allowed their children to go unsupervised ever since the police cordon was put up.

Nicola, a mother who lives next to the park, shared her sentiments regarding the matter with Hull Live. "It comes as a shock that something like that would happen on our doorstep. On Wednesday afternoon, we were actually out with the dogs when we saw a person leading a police officer to that area- that must have been what it was for."

"We're still searching the area. It's believed to be the remains of one person – and detectives are following a number of inquiries to identify them," British Transport Police stated. The police officers in-charge have yet to release another statement regarding the growing issue.