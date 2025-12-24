TikTok's controversial influencer, Ashley 'Ash' Trevino, found herself in handcuffs after Texas authorities arrested her over felony fraud warrants.

Fox News reported that Trevino was arrested in Venus, Texas, on 17 December 2025, for two counts of felonies: healthcare and welfare fraud. It was alleged that the influencer made deceptive claims between 2019 and 2024. Texas authorities consider these state jail felonies without the possibility of parole.

Why Ash Trevino Got Arrested

The arrest warrant read that authorities have been seeking Trevino on a felony warrant for healthcare fraud.

The content creator was soon spotted in front of a house in Venus in the front seat of her car.

The officer who arrested Trevino said she complied with their comments and was in handcuffs when transported to the Ellis County Jail.

In the same county, Trevino allegedly committed two state jail felonies. Although they are classified as the lowest level of felony in Texas, the consequences will be massive for the content creator.

The first count is for welfare fraud involving a 'continuing course of conduct' spanning five years, from May 1, 2019, to July 1, 2024.

The state alleges Trevino used deception to prompt the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to approve applications for SNAP and Medicaid benefits. The value of the alleged fraud is between £1.8k ($2.5k) and £22k ($30k).

The second count is for healthcare fraud. The state claims Trevino knowingly concealed or failed to disclose additional sources of income to receive Medicaid benefits that were either unauthorised or exceeded the amount for which she was eligible.

Is Ash Trevino Going to End Up in Prison?

Trevino's case carries a potential sentence of 6 months to 2 years, during which she would be kept in a state jail facility. Besides a £7.4k ($10k) fine, Trevino is required to 'serve day-for-day', which means it is unlikely for an early parole to be granted.

The content creator is currently out on a £11k ($15k) bond. She also took to social media immediately after her release, laughing and vowing to fight the charges.

@tmz Social media influencer Ash Trevino was arrested in Texas on multiple felony charges and booked into Ellis County Jail before being released on bond… ♬ original sound - TMZ

In an Instagram Live video, she confirmed she bonded out the following morning and asked her driver if she was still permitted to travel out of state to visit a casino.

However, even if she were to receive community supervision or probation, she would still be convicted of a permanent felony. This would be on her record for life and would affect her firearm ownership, voting rights, and employment, should she ditch being a TikTok influencer.

Reaction to Trevino's Felony Charges

Meanwhile, social media is not reacting kindly to Trevino's charges or the possibility of prison. With millions of followers online, Trevino made some fans but also hardcore haters.

Her image was quite polarising online, mainly because of her 'prison wife' content, where she made videos of her being in a relationship with inmates instead of taking care of her two daughters.

However, this is not the only offence that social media is remembering. Trevino was also under fire last year for dating a 19-year-old TikToker and not buying beds for her children despite splurging on branded bags, like Louis Vuitton.