The online gaming world is mourning the loss of a much-loved creator after the death of the Scottish TikTok star known as Epic Gamer Grandma.

The influencer, whose real name was Agnes, died at the age of 78 following a prolonged period of ill health that saw her hospitalised for several months, as confirmed via her TikTok page.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from millions of followers who saw her as proof that age was no barrier to creativity, humour or digital connection.

Who Is Epic Gamer Grandma?

Agnes rose to international fame for her gaming videos, particularly her enthusiasm for Minecraft, as well as her sharp wit and distinctive personality.

Her content attracted viewers far beyond typical gaming audiences, resonating with younger fans and older viewers alike. News of her death was confirmed by her grandson, Culsans, who had been sharing updates on her condition in recent months.

The announcement revealed that Agnes died peacefully on Sunday, December 21, while holding the hand of her daughter, Pauline. Fans quickly flooded the comments with tributes, thanking her for the joy she brought to their lives and for challenging stereotypes about older people online.

Final Days Marked By Illness and Family Support

Culsans explained that his grandmother's health had been in decline since October, when she was admitted to the hospital after her Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) worsened significantly.

At the time, he reassured fans that she was receiving care but acknowledged that she was 'quite seriously ill'. Two days later, he shared further difficult news, revealing that Agnes had suffered a major stroke and was undergoing heavy treatment, along with tests to investigate an anomaly in her lungs.

In updates shared throughout November, Culsans described the toll the stroke had taken on her body and mind.

'Her mind and speech remain seriously impaired', he wrote, adding that much of her speech no longer made sense. He also spoke candidly about her pain and frailty, calling the experience 'absolutely heartbreaking' for the family.

Despite her declining health, Culsans said Agnes remained herself in spirit. Announcing her death, he wrote, 'She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love'. He added that the family watched 'the strongest woman we know slowly lose her words', and admitted they were 'drowning in all the things we never got to say back'.

A Legacy That Redefined Age Online

Epic Gamer Grandma's influence extended far beyond gaming clips. People reports she amassed more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok and around 859,000 on Instagram, building a community that celebrated humour, resilience and intergenerational connection.

Known affectionately for her crunchy cough, knitting habits and bingo anecdotes, Agnes became a symbol of inclusivity in online spaces often dominated by younger voices.

Reflecting on her impact, Culsans wrote that his grandmother proved the internet 'doesn't only belong to the young'.

He said she showed that people in their 70s could still find new communities, friendships and forms of self-expression. 'She reminded people that our elders are not invisible', he added, highlighting how her content gave visibility to older generations.

As tributes continue to pour in, Epic Gamer Grandma's legacy endures as a reminder that passion, humour and curiosity do not fade with age. Her story leaves behind a digital footprint that challenged assumptions and inspired millions to see ageing not as a limitation, but as another chapter full of possibility.