In the unforgiving glow of social media, the transition from child stardom to adulthood is often a perilous journey, but few falls from grace have been quite as visceral as that of Tylor Chase.

For years, he was Martin Qwerly, the fast-talking, high-energy student in the cult-favourite Nickelodeon sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Today, at 36, Chase's reality is a far cry from the colourful hallways of James K. Polk Middle School.

Recent viral videos of the actor living on the streets of Los Angeles have sparked a global wave of concern, igniting a complex conversation about mental health, addiction, and the heavy burden of early fame.

The Viral Struggle Of Former Nickelodeon Actor Tylor Chase

The gravity of the situation first hit the public consciousness when TikToker LetHallAli shared footage of Chase's current life. The sight of a once-beloved television fixture navigating the hardships of homelessness prompted an immediate, albeit complicated, rescue effort.

While a GoFundMe campaign was initially launched to provide financial aid, it was abruptly shuttered at the request of Chase's mother, highlighting the delicate internal friction that often exists between a struggling individual's family and the well-meaning public.

However, a significant breakthrough occurred recently when a California local, Jacob Harris, successfully tracked the actor down. In an emotional update shared on Instagram, Harris revealed that he spent an hour sitting with the former star, facilitating a bridge between Chase and his estranged support network.

'Found him. Sat with him for an hour while his father and multiple co-stars called him on my phone,' Harris reported. During these calls, those who knew Chase during his peak years expressed their love, urging him to accept professional help.

NEW: Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase has been located and put up in a hotel, according to a California man.



Chase went viral this past week after internet users filmed him living in the streets.



Jacob Harris on IG says he has made contact with Chase’s father and they… pic.twitter.com/Xs8HbTdXdp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 23, 2025

The human consequence of this encounter was immediate. To provide Chase with a moment of dignity and safety, he was placed in a hotel room, giving him the physical space to consider his next steps.

Harris noted that the actor is now in contact with the necessary people to begin his recovery, but the final decision remains his. 'He has a hotel room tonight to give him time to make the decision on his own,' Harris added, emphasizing that while the support is there, the path to rehabilitation must be chosen by Chase himself.

Official Insight Into The Outreach For Actor Tylor Chase

While the social media campaign brought the actor's plight to a wider audience, official authorities in Riverside, California, have long been monitoring his welfare.

Speaking with TMZ, Ryan Railsback, the Public Information Officer for the Riverside Police Department, provided a sober perspective on the limits of official intervention. The department's specialized outreach division, which focuses on temporary housing and rehabilitation for the vulnerable, has been in regular contact with the former actor.

According to Railsback, officers check in on Chase roughly once a week, offering a spectrum of services including drug and alcohol treatment and mental health counselling.

'He repeatedly declines police help,' Railsback revealed, though he was quick to note that Chase remains 'cooperative' and 'cordial' during these interactions. This highlights a heartbreaking reality of the homelessness crisis: the difficulty of providing help to those who are not yet ready to receive it.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

The situation has also hit home for Chase's former castmates. Devon Werkheiser, Lindsay Shaw, and Daniel Lee Curtis—the core trio of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide—have used their platform, Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, to discuss the tragedy.

Daniel Lee Curtis, who played Cookie, reportedly visited Chase in person to offer support. However, Werkheiser recently suggested that simply throwing money at the problem is an inadequate solution, hinting at the deep-seated issues that require long-term clinical intervention rather than short-term financial fixes.

As the 36-year-old actor sits in a hotel room tonight, a community of fans and former peers waits with bated breath, hoping he will finally choose the hand that is being held out to him.