Timothée Chalamet celebrated his 30th birthday on 27 December with childhood throwback photos and an unexpected musical tribute from Susan Boyle, capping off one of the most unusual celebrity friendships of 2025.

The Britain's Got Talent star posted a video wearing a blue Marty Supreme jacket whilst singing Happy Birthday to the actor, according to The Mirror US. Boyle, 64, blew the actor a kiss and said warmly that she hoped he would have a wonderful 30th.

Chalamet shared the clip to his Instagram Stories, writing in capital letters that he was grateful to Susan with a string of orange heart emojis. The wholesome exchange delighted fans who have watched their unlikely connection develop over the past fortnight.

The Dune star marked the milestone birthday by posting a carousel of childhood photographs on Instagram, including images of himself playing football and table tennis alongside his father, Marc Chalamet. The post also featured recent pictures of the actor swimming with his newly shaved head.

In the caption, Chalamet jokingly referred to himself as having entered his uncle era, using the hashtag Uncle TimmyTim whilst thanking followers for their birthday wishes.

How The Friendship Started

The unlikely pairing began during Chalamet's BBC interview on 17 December whilst promoting his new film Marty Supreme. When asked which Britons deserved a jacket emblazoned with the film's name, he listed Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and crucially, Susan Boyle.

The actor explained that Boyle dreamt bigger than everyone else, asking rhetorically who was not moved by her legendary Britain's Got Talent audition. He admitted he remembered her 2009 performance of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Misérables as if it happened yesterday, calling it part of the early days of YouTube.

Boyle responded on Instagram the same day, writing that she was deeply flattered by his kind words. She noted that those early days were quite extraordinary and expressed humility that her moment meant something to Chalamet all these years later.

The Scottish singer added that everyone starts somewhere with a dream and a bit of hope, encouraging people to dream big. She wished Chalamet success in pursuing his own dreams and thanked him for remembering her audition so fondly.

The Marty Supreme Jacket Campaign

True to his word, Chalamet sent Boyle one of the coveted Marty Supreme track jackets designed in collaboration with streetwear brand Nahmias, A24 studios, and his stylist Taylor McNeill.

The promotional campaign for the film has become one of the most talked-about marketing strategies of 2025. The jackets were distributed selectively to public figures deemed worthy of greatness, creating an air of exclusivity that drove demand through the roof.

Other celebrities spotted wearing the jacket include Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Hypebeast reported. When the jackets were released to the public at pop-up shops, they sold out within minutes despite the £195 ($250) price tag.

The jackets have since appeared on resale markets for as much as £1,600 ($2,000), testament to the campaign's overwhelming success. The strategy helped Marty Supreme achieve the fastest-selling presale for any A24 film and the biggest per-theatre average for a limited release in 2025.

Star-Studded Birthday Celebrations

Beyond Boyle's serenade, Chalamet reportedly celebrated with a house party at his Los Angeles home attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler the Creator, Nathan Fielder, and Laura Harrier, according to Elle.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was not photographed at the party, though her presence in his life was confirmed through a Christmas detail. A photograph of the Kardashian-Jenner family's giant gingerbread house showed a tile reading Timothée placed next to Kylie's name and her children Stormi and Aire.

The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship since they began dating in spring 2023. Recent breakup rumours emerged after Chalamet's absence from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November. However, reports confirmed that the pair are still dating and doing well despite long-distance work schedules.

Chalamet's Award-Winning Year

The birthday celebrations came at the end of a banner year for Chalamet professionally. He won the Screen Actors Guild Award in February for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, delivering an acceptance speech in which he declared his pursuit of greatness.

He told the audience he was genuinely chasing greatness and wanted to be one of the greats, acknowledging that people do not usually speak so openly about such ambitions. The comments proved prescient as he subsequently earned nominations at the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globe Awards for the same role.

Marty Supreme, which premiered on Christmas Day, has already garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. The film grossed £21.8 million ($27.1 million) over its four-day opening weekend, making it A24's second-biggest debut ever behind Civil War.

Critics have praised Chalamet's performance as ping-pong prodigy Marty Mauser, with many calling it a career-defining turn. The film holds a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay.

Looking ahead, Chalamet has Dune: Part Three on the horizon after filming wrapped in November. Between awards season commitments and promotional duties, the actor shows no signs of slowing down as he enters his fourth decade.

For now, the internet continues to marvel at the sweet friendship between Hollywood's biggest young star and the Scottish singer who captured hearts 16 years ago. Susan Boyle's birthday message perfectly encapsulates the theme running through both their careers: dreaming bigger than anyone thought possible.