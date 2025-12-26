The Kardashian-Jenner holiday season has long been the gold standard of celebrity festive excess, defined by towering trees, monochromatic wrapping paper, and guest lists that read like a Who's Who of Hollywood.

Yet, beneath the high-gloss exterior of their annual celebrations, it is the smaller, sugary traditions that often reveal the most about the family's inner circle.

This year, the spotlight fell on a certain confectionary residence, as the clan sent a clear message regarding the status of their most talked-about romantic addition.

In a move that serves as the ultimate seal of approval within the Calabasas dynasty, Timothée Chalamet has been officially 'iced' into the fold.

The Marty Supreme actor's name was prominently featured on the family's legendary gingerbread house, a sprawling edible masterpiece that serves as a public ledger for who is currently in favour.

This sweet confirmation, spotted in an Instagram Story shared by Atiana De La Hoya—stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker—proves that despite a year of intense speculation, Chalamet remains a fixture in Kylie Jenner's life.

Icing on the Cake for the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Romance

The gingerbread house is more than just a dessert; it is a tradition the Hulu stars are famous for, featuring a meticulously piped list of family members that grows alongside their expanding empire.

On the roof of this year's edible residence, Chalamet's name appeared directly above the Kylie Cosmetics founder's name.

He was listed alongside the heavy hitters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, their spouses, and their children, as well as Kendall, matriarch Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and grandmother MJ.

For fans, this sugary debut is a significant milestone for the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner relationship, which began in 2023.

Kylie, 28, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with her former partner Travis Scott, has kept her romance with the 29-year-old Oscar nominee relatively private compared to her sisters' high-profile flings.

However, being included in the gingerbread rollout suggests that the 'Wonka' star is no longer just a casual guest, but a recognised member of the extended family unit.

Defying Rumours of Trouble in Paradise

This public display of unity comes after a turbulent few months in the tabloid press. In November, reports surfaced in the Daily Mail suggesting there was 'trouble in paradise' and claiming Chalamet had 'broken up with Kylie'.

One insider alleged that while the pair had split before, Kylie had 'talked him into getting back together' because she is 'crazy about him'.

A second source claimed the relationship felt one-sided, noting, 'She is putting in the work more than him,' as the actor's gruelling filming schedule kept them apart.

Speculation reached a fever pitch when Chalamet was noticeably absent from Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash in November.

However, the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner romance proved resilient. Sources later clarified to People that Chalamet was filming Dune: Part Three out of the country and simply could not make the trip.

The pair reportedly make an effort to see each other 'every few weeks,' and with a few days off for the holidays, they have been busy making plans.

The couple recently squashed any remaining break-up rumours earlier this month, appearing together in striking matching orange outfits at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

As they head into the new year, it seems this Hollywood pairing is far more than a seasonal fling.