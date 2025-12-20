The mystery of who EsDeeKid really is has captivated fans, with speculation peaking around whether Timothée Chalamet could be the enigmatic rapper behind the mask. Now, a new music video has provided a shocking twist, with Chalamet appearing alongside EsDeeKid, seemingly debunking the viral theory once and for all.

EsDeeKid's rise in 2025 has been meteoric: a masked figure whose music cuts through digital noise while his identity remains a well-guarded secret. What began as underground buzz has exploded into international fascination, driven in no small part by fan theories tying the rapper to Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet.

The Rise of a Masked UK Rap Sensation

EsDeeKid emerged from Liverpool's vibrant hip-hop scene, quickly gaining attention with his debut album Rebel in June 2025 and tracks like 'Phantom' and 'LV Sandals' that have dominated Spotify and social feeds.

According to Complex, his music blends intense beats with a distinctive Scouse accent, helping him amass millions of streams and a rapidly growing fanbase.

Despite his success, he has never revealed his face in public, always performing in a balaclava that hides everything but his eyes. This veil of mystery has fuelled discussions far beyond typical fandom, inviting theories and online sleuthing.

The Chalamet Theory

The speculation that EsDeeKid might actually be Timothée Chalamet—the Academy Award-nominated actor—has become a defining subplot of the story.

The theory gained traction online after fans noticed similarities between the rapper's eyes and Chalamet's, and pointed to shared fashion items, such as a skull-patterned scarf spotted on both.

People reported that Chalamet's attendance at a concert featuring EsDeeKid's collaborator Fakemink in August 2025 added fuel to the fire.

Yet, logistical challenges cast doubt on the idea. For example, People also noted that EsDeeKid performed in Milan on the same date that Chalamet was photographed at a New York City event, suggesting it would have been impossible for him to be both.

What Chalamet Has Said

When directly asked about the speculation on British radio, Chalamet neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, replying with characteristic coyness: 'All will be revealed in due time,' a phrase that has only intensified public curiosity.

His ambiguous response was widely reported, with Entertainment Weekly highlighting how his comment and past interest in music—including a high-school rap performance under the moniker 'Lil Timmy Tim'—keeps the door ajar for speculation.

However, ambiguity doesn't equal proof. While Chalamet has acknowledged his passion for music and hip hop, there is no confirmed evidence linking him to EsDeeKid's recorded work or performances.

What the Internet Is Saying

Across TikTok and Reddit, content creators and fans have stoked the theory with memes, videos, and comparisons of facial features or personal fashion.

A popular TikTok video that helped spread the idea was centred on what its creator described as 'one of the craziest things you'll hear today,' pointing to physical similarities and Chalamet's presence at related music events.

These viral explorations, while entertaining, are speculative by nature — and emphasise how modern internet culture can shape a narrative as much as the artist's work itself.

Recent Developments and Ongoing Mystery

Reports today note that Chalamet appears in a remix of EsDeeKid's '4 Raws', performing alongside the masked rapper in a video that has been widely shared online.

This collaboration has been interpreted by some outlets as effectively laying the identity rumours to rest, suggesting the two are separate individuals working together.

This development complicates the story: rather than confirming an alter ego, it positions Chalamet as a collaborator and likely friend of the artist. This outcome honours the mystery while also affirming EsDeeKid's distinct presence in music.

The Human Appeal of the Rumour

At its heart, the question of whether Timothée Chalamet is EsDeeKid reflects a deeper fascination with mystique and celebrity in the digital age.

A masked rapper from Liverpool becoming a global name with no face to his fame is itself a compelling narrative—one that engages fans, critics and casual listeners alike.

Whether Chalamet has any secret life as a rapper remains unproven. But the interplay of music, celebrity, speculation and myth-making continues to drive the conversation, illustrating how in 2025, identity can be as powerful as artistry.