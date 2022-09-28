A force of nature is set to end Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's ongoing separation with the couple set to reunite - even if it is on a temporary basis. The Florida peninsula is expected to be hit by the approaching Hurricane Ian, which has seen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocate to Miami for the week.

Brady is also moving with his team to continue training at the Miami Dolphins' facility, and will take his kids along to keep them safe. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's three children were with him on Sunday when the Buccaneers lost to the Green Bay Packers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

"The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary," a statement from the team read.

The quarterback will not be alone with his two sons and daughter in Miami, with Bundchen expected to join them. The Brazilian fashion model is currently in New York after moving out of their home in Tampa earlier in the month after an "epic fight" with her husband of 13 years.

According to People, Bundchen will put aside her ongoing feud with Brady and join the rest of the family in Miami for at least this week. The former Victoria's Secret angel has decided to pursue her passion projects after dedicating most of the last decade to raising her children.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," Bundchen recently said as part of a wide ranging interview with Elle.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple has dismissed any claims of cheating on either side leading to their marital troubles. The couple is said to have simply "grown apart" after struggling to make their marriage work in recent times.

"There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side," the source told Page Six. "Tom and Gisele have grown apart."

Brady and Bundchen's last holiday together was their trip to the Bahamas in July. After which, the Brazilian model spent three weeks with the kids at their home in Costa Rica before returning to the United States. The Bucs quarterback also had his time alone with the kids in the Bahamas in August.