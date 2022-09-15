Gisele Bundchen is now looking at the future and is ready to focus on the "huge list of things" she wants to pursue in her personal life. The Brazilian fashion model put aside her illustrious modelling career for the last decade to focus most of her attention on raising the family she shares with NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The former Victoria's Secret angel is in the midst of a feud with Brady, after he infuriated her by "unretiring" from the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his career. Bundchen wanted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to prioritise family, but his decision has seen her walk out of their family home in Tampa, Florida.

Bundchen admitted in a recent interview with Elle that she wants Brady to "be more present" after supporting him in his pursuit of his NFL dreams since they wed in 2009. In the same interview, the supermodel also said that she has now done her part, and is ready to return focus on pursuing her dreams that were previously shelved.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," Bundchen told Elle.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

The 42-year-old model is now ready to invest further time in her passions, which is her modelling career, and fighting to save the environment. She continued: "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Bundchen's desire to focus on her goals has seen the Brazilian skip Brady's opening game of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, a source close to the Brazilian model has told CNN that the couple are now living separately.

The former runway model is said to be living in Miami with her children - daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. Bundchen was spotted with her brood at a water park recently, but has shown no inclination to return to Tampa to reunite with her husband of 13 years.