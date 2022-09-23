Gisele Bundchen's wish for Tom Brady, who turned 45 this year, was to retire from the NFL and dedicate more time to his young family. The seven-time Super Bowl winner refused to grant his wife of 13 years her wish by returning to the NFL just 40 days after announcing his retirement.

What ensued was a major feud between the power couple, which saw Bundchen move out of their Tampa Bay home along with their two children. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is hoping to reconcile with his wife ahead of their home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

As it stands, Bundchen is living separately in Miami with her children, and has skipped both of Brady's opening games this season. The Brazilian fashion model made it clear during an interview with Elle earlier in the year, that she wants Brady to be "more present" in the lives of his children.

Meanwhile, fellow veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who plays for the Packers, said he understood Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL. However, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), is certain that he will be focusing on other interests when he is 45, rather than continuing his footballing journey.

"At 45, I'll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game's been really really good to me. I feel I've given my all to the game. At some point, it'll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that'll be before 45," Rodgers said, as quoted on Marca.

It was unclear if it was a thinly veiled dig at Brady, for being unable to move on from his illustrious career or genuine praise for his fellow quarterback. Rodgers feels when an athlete has been consistently achieving at a high level for a number of years, they always want to keep it going rather than bring it to a halt.

"The consistency where you're still playing at a high level and there's not the drop-off," the Packers quarterback added. "Every great player fears turning into a real below-average player on the way out. I don't think anybody wants to really hang on. But when you've achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can."