In a new twist, a source with inside knowledge on the ongoing feud between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dismissed recent rumours regarding the main reason behind their separation.

The power couple have been living separately for over a month after an "epic fight" saw Bundchen move out of their Tampa Bay home. The Brazilian fashion model spent a brief spell in Costa Rica before returning to the United States, and is now living in Miami with their two children.

As the feud erupted, it was reported that Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career was the main reason behind the falling out. It is no secret that Bundchen wants the seven-time Super Bowl winner to make his family a priority over football.

The former Victoria's Secret angel has decided to focus on her career after devoting most of the last decade to bringing up the two children she shares with Brady. Bundchen has skipped all three of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' games this season, but the kids were seen at their most recent game on Sunday.

However, a source close to the couple told Page Six, that the separation was not triggered by Brady's decision to rejoin the Buccaneers for a 23rd season in the NFL. It is believed that the reason for the ongoing feud is much more complicated than Brady prioritising his need to continue playing football.

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the source said to dismiss recent rumours.

Moreover, the source also branded all the speculations surrounding the fight "sexist" and feels it wrongly blames Brady's wife of 13 years for their current problems. Bundchen, according to another source, is said to be fully focused on the kids, and on fulfilling the wishes on her to-do list.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the source said.

As it stands, Brady and Bundchen, who wed in 2009, are living apart from each other. The quarterback is hoping to reconcile with his wife of 13 years sooner rather than later in order to focus fully on the football season.