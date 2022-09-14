Tom Brady professed his love for football amid an ongoing feud with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen. The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who returned for a 23rd season in the NFL, made it clear there is nothing more important to him than playing football and family.

The 45-year-old reportedly infuriated the Brazilian fashion model after deciding to return to the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career. Bundchen has moved out of their family home in Tampa, Florida, and is currently living with their children in Miami.

The former Victoria's Secret angel has told Brady that he needs to be "more present" in the lives of his children following his latest decision. The 2022-23 season is expected to be the quarterback's last despite claiming that he only finds peace while being chased by "320-pound guys" during a game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's comments came after his team's opening weekend win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brady professed his love for football, as it allows him to enjoy the two most important aspects of his life - playing football and spending time with family.

"There is a simplicity to life when you're in football season because there's a rhythm to it," Brady said on his Sirius XM podcast "Let's Go!" alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, as quoted on Marca.

"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," the former New England Patriots quarterback added.

Brady, however, has started this season without the family by his side after Bundchen chose to skip the Buccaneers' opening game against the Cowboys. It remains unclear if she will attend this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Autodrome.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was given 11-days off from pre-season training to deal with personal issues earlier in the year. It is being reported that Brady took the time to show Bundchen that he can put family ahead of his love for football, but it has not quelled the Brazilian fashion model's anger with an Insider claiming there is genuine tension between the pair.

"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," Brady said when asked about his 11-day absence.