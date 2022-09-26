Tom Brady is as committed to his family as he has ever been, and it showed ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen sharing a sweet moment with the children he shares with Gisele Bundchen.

The Bucs quarterback is in the midst of an ongoing feud with Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, following his decision to unretire from the NFL. The Brazilian fashion model moved out of their Tampa home and has been living separately with their children in Miami for over a month.

Brady was hoping to reconcile with Bundchen ahead of the Bucs' home game, but she sent a clear message with her absence. The couple's kids - daughter Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and John "Jack" Edwards, 15, whom he shares with former partner Bridget Moynahan - were present at the Raymond James Stadium accompanied by the quarterback's mother and sister.

A source told people that despite his football commitments, Brady remains focused on spending as much time with his family as possible. The 45-year-old proved it when he was spotted in New York earlier this month to watch his eldest son play a football game.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," the source told People. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and always there for Jack."

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family. And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Tom Brady & his kids before the game

❤️ #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/M88XK5tkHM — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) September 25, 2022

However, while Brady's kids supported him from the stands, Bundchen's absence confirmed their ongoing feud and separate living status. The Brazilian fashion model made it clear during a recent interview that she was going to shift focus on her career after it had taken a back seat for the last decade.

The former Victoria's Secret angel also wanted Brady to be present and focus on spending more time with his children. But, his decision to rejoin the Buccaneers just 40 days after announcing his retirement earlier in the year has not sat well with Bundchen.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the source said.